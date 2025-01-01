Observability Dashboards
These articles provide information about monitoring your services via the control panel.
The Custom Dashboards page is where you access Observability dashboards that you've customized . You can customize dashboards to include…
The Domains page gives you access to the Domain Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into response data…
The Insights page provides insights based on stored log data for your Deliver service, allowing you to proactively identify trends…
The Logs menu contains links to two pages that provide access to log data for your services: Tailing : provides access to Compute log…
The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses…
The Services menu contains links to two pages that display high-level metrics for your services: Service Overview : page that contains the…
From the Observability pages, you can access custom dashboards that you build to make relevant metrics for a service more visible and…
