Observability Dashboards

These articles provide information about monitoring your services via the control panel.

About the Custom Dashboards page
The Custom Dashboards page is where you access Observability dashboards that you've customized . You can customize dashboards to include…

About the Domains page
The Domains page gives you access to the Domain Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into response data…

About the Insights page
The Insights page provides insights based on stored log data for your Deliver service, allowing you to proactively identify trends…

About the Logs menu
The Logs menu contains links to two pages that provide access to log data for your services: Tailing : provides access to Compute log…

About the Origins page
The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses…

About the Services menu
The Services menu contains links to two pages that display high-level metrics for your services: Service Overview : page that contains the…

Working with custom dashboards
From the Observability pages, you can access custom dashboards that you build to make relevant metrics for a service more visible and…

