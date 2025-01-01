About the Domains page English English

日本語

The Domains page gives you access to the Domain Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into response data for traffic from your domains and subdomains to a Fastly Deliver service. To access the Domains page, go to Observability > Domains.

Before you begin

Domain Inspector is disabled by default. Anyone assigned the role of superuser or engineer can enable a 30-day trial directly in the web interface either on the Domains page or on the Trials page. After your trial expires, Domain Inspector can be purchased for an account by contacting sales@fastly.com and then enabled for a service by any superuser or engineer, which will result in changes to your monthly bill.

Domain Inspector is not supported on services that use IP-to-service pinning.

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

Enabling and disabling Domain Inspector

To enable or disable this product via the API once you've purchased it, check out our developer documentation

Enabling Domain Inspector

To enable Domain Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Domains. Click the Monitor domain responses switch to the On position to enable Domain Inspector for the service.

Once enabled, any user on your account can start viewing real-time and historic stats metrics about your domains immediately. Historic metrics usually become available two minutes after the end of each minute, but can take up to 15 minutes to appear.

Disabling Domain Inspector

To disable Domain Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Domains. Click the Monitor domain responses switch to the Off position to disable Domain Inspector for the service.

Once disabled, we stop collecting real-time and historic stats metrics about your domains.

About the Domain Inspector dashboard

The Domain Inspector dashboard displays a wide variety of metrics to help you understand ongoing activity with the domains associated with your services.

Aggregate metrics

Once Domain Inspector is enabled for your account, the Domain Inspector dashboard displays a series of aggregate metrics tiles below the page controls.

When you select All domains from the Domain menu, these aggregate metrics appear:

Total domains: the total number of domains, active or inactive, configured for this account.

the total number of domains, active or inactive, configured for this account. Monthly active domains: the total number of domains active within the last 30 days.

the total number of domains active within the last 30 days. Total responses: the number of responses from all active domains.

the number of responses from all active domains. Bandwidth: the bandwidth, in bytes, for all active domains.

the bandwidth, in bytes, for all active domains. Average error ratio: the average ratio of error responses for all active domains.

When you select a specific domain from the domain menu, these aggregate metrics appear:

Responses: the number of responses for this domain.

the number of responses for this domain. Average error ratio: the average ratio of error responses for this domain.

the average ratio of error responses for this domain. Edge Hit Ratio: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content for this domain.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content for this domain. Bandwidth: the bandwidth, in bytes, for this domain.

the bandwidth, in bytes, for this domain. Origin offload bytes: the average amount of content, in bytes served, from the edge for this domain.

Metrics for all domains

When you select All domains from the Domain menu, the dashboard displays the following metrics tiles below the aggregate metrics tiles:

5xx by Domain: the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain.

the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain. 4xx by Domain: the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain.

the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain. Requests by Domain: the number of requests processed at the edge by each domain.

the number of requests processed at the edge by each domain. Bandwidth by Domain: total number of bytes delivered for each domain.

total number of bytes delivered for each domain. 3xx by Domain: the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain.

the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes delivered by each domain. 2xx Status Codes by Domain: the number of 2xx type (success) HTTP response codes delivered by each domain.

Metrics for specific domains

When you select any single domain from the Domain menu, the Domain Inspector dashboard displays the following metrics:

Edge Status 5xx Details: the distribution of 5xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge.

the distribution of 5xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge. Origin Status 5xx Details: the distribution of 5xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin.

the distribution of 5xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin. Edge Status 4xx Details: the distribution of 4xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge.

the distribution of 4xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge. Origin Status 4xx Details: the distribution of 4xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin.

the distribution of 4xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin. Edge Hit Ratio: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content over time.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content over time. Edge Hit Ratio Percentage: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content. Origin Offload: the average amount of content, in bytes served, from the edge.

the average amount of content, in bytes served, from the edge. Origin Offload Percentage: the percentage of content delivered from the edge compared to what was delivered from your origin for a domain.

the percentage of content delivered from the edge compared to what was delivered from your origin for a domain. Edge Response Status Codes: the number of response status codes delivered from the edge.

the number of response status codes delivered from the edge. Origin Response Status Codes: the number of status response codes from the domain's origin.

the number of status response codes from the domain's origin. Edge Requests: the number of requests received at the edge.

the number of requests received at the edge. Origin Requests: the number of origin requests fetched for a domain.

the number of origin requests fetched for a domain. Edge Status 3xx Details: the distribution of 3xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge.

the distribution of 3xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge. Origin Status 3xx Details: the distribution of 3xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin.

the distribution of 3xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin. Edge Status 2xx Details: the distribution of 2xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge.

the distribution of 2xx (server) status codes delivered from the edge. Origin Status 2xx Details: the distribution of 2xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin.

the distribution of 2xx (server) status codes delivered from the domain's origin. Bandwidth by Domain: total number of bytes delivered for a domain.

What's next

Dig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface before you move on to working with services.

Related content