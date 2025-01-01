About the Origins page English English

The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to Fastly. To access the Origins page, go to Observability > Origins.

Before you begin

Origin Inspector is disabled by default. Anyone assigned the role of superuser can enable a 30-day trial directly in the web interface either on the Origins page or on the Trials page. After your trial expires, Origin Inspector can be purchased for an account by contacting sales@fastly.com and then enabled for a service by any superuser or engineer, which will result in changes to your monthly bill.

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

Enabling and disabling Origin Inspector

To enable or disable this product via the API once you've purchased it, check out our developer documentation

Enabling Origin Inspector

To enable Origin Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Origins. Click the Monitor origin responses switch to the ON position to enable Origin Inspector for the service.

Once enabled, any user on your account can start viewing real-time and historic stats metrics about your origins immediately. Historic metrics usually become available two minutes after the end of each minute, but can take up to 15 minutes to appear.

Disabling Origin Inspector

To disable Origin Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Origins. Click the Monitor origin responses switch to the OFF position to disable Origin Inspector for the service.

About the Origin Inspector dashboard

The Origin Inspector dashboard displays a wide variety of metrics to help you understand ongoing activity with the origins associated with your services.

Aggregate metrics

Once Origin Inspector is enabled for your account, the Origin Inspector dashboard displays a series of aggregate metrics tiles below the page controls.

When you select All origins from the Origin menu, these aggregate metrics appear:

Total origins: the total number of origins configured for this account.

the total number of origins configured for this account. Monthly active origins: the number of active origins configured for this account for the current month.

the number of active origins configured for this account for the current month. Total responses: the number of responses from all active origins.

the number of responses from all active origins. Bandwidth: the bandwidth, in bytes, for all active origins.

the bandwidth, in bytes, for all active origins. Average error ratio: the average ratio of error responses for all active origins.

When you select a specific origin from the Origin menu, these aggregate metrics appear:

Responses: the number of responses for this origin.

the number of responses for this origin. Bandwidth: the bandwidth, in bytes, for this origin.

the bandwidth, in bytes, for this origin. Average error ratio: the average ratio of error responses for this origin.

Metrics for all origins

When you select All origins from the Origin menu, the dashboard displays the following metrics tiles below the aggregate metrics tiles:

5xx by Origin: the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. 4xx by Origin: the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. Responses by Origin: the number of responses processed by each origin.

the number of responses processed by each origin. Bandwidth by Origin: the number of bytes sent by each origin.

the number of bytes sent by each origin. 3xx by Origin: the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. 2xx by Origin: the number of 2xx type (success) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

Metrics for specific origins

When you select any single origin from the Origin menu, the dashboard displays the following metrics tiles below the aggregate metrics tiles:

Status 5xx Details: the distribution of different 5xx (server error) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 5xx (server error) status response codes for the origin. Status 4xx Details: the distribution of different 4xx (client error) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 4xx (client error) status response codes for the origin. Origin Latency: the distribution of origin latency times that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. This histogram only appears when you are viewing live traffic.

the distribution of origin latency times that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. This histogram only appears when you are viewing live traffic. Origin Latency Percentiles: the origin latency percentiles that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. Each percentile is indicated by pn , where n is the percentile number. pn means n % of all requests had an origin latency value that is less than or equal to the value on the y-axis. For example, if the value of p95 is 8s , 95% of all requests had an origin latency that was less than or equal to 8 seconds. This graph only appears when you are viewing live traffic.

the origin latency percentiles that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. Each percentile is indicated by , where is the percentile number. means % of all requests had an origin latency value that is less than or equal to the value on the y-axis. For example, if the value of is , 95% of all requests had an origin latency that was less than or equal to 8 seconds. This graph only appears when you are viewing live traffic. Origin Latency Heatmap: a diagram mapping out the response times from the origin.

a diagram mapping out the response times from the origin. Status Response Codes: the distribution of the number of status response codes for an origin.

the distribution of the number of status response codes for an origin. Total Responses: the number of responses from an origin.

the number of responses from an origin. Origin Bandwidth: the total bandwidth from an origin.

the total bandwidth from an origin. Status 3xx Details: the distribution of different 3xx (redirection) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 3xx (redirection) status response codes for the origin. Status 2xx Details: the distribution of different 2xx (success) status response codes for the origin.

