About the Services menu

The Services menu contains links to two pages that display high-level metrics for your services:

Service Overview: page that contains the Service Overview dashboard, which displays different information depending on if you are viewing a Deliver or Compute service.

page that contains the Service Overview dashboard, which displays different information depending on if you are viewing a Deliver or Compute service. All Services: page that contains the All Services dashboard, which displays aggregated metrics from all of your services.

To access the Services menu, go to Observability > Services.

About the Service Overview page

The Service Overview page gives you access to the Service Overview dashboard, which displays different information depending on if you are viewing a Deliver or Compute service.

Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service

When a Deliver service is selected from the Service menu, the Service Overview dashboard displays the following metrics:

Global POP Traffic: the map of Fastly's points of presence (POPs) that receive requests for your service. The map only appears when you are viewing live traffic.

the map of Fastly's points of presence (POPs) that receive requests for your service. The map only appears when you are viewing live traffic. Hit Ratio: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content over time.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content over time. Requests: the number of requests by cache response type.

the number of requests by cache response type. Bandwidth: the total bytes delivered.

the total bytes delivered. All Status Codes: the number of responses sent by status group.

the number of responses sent by status group. Error ratio: the number of cache errors.

the number of cache errors. Status 3XX Details: the number of HTTP status 301s, 302s, 304s, and other 3XX requests.

the number of HTTP status 301s, 302s, 304s, and other 3XX requests. Status 4XX Details: the number of HTTP status 400s, 401s, 403s, 404s, 416s, 427s, and other 4XX requests.

the number of HTTP status 400s, 401s, 403s, 404s, 416s, 427s, and other 4XX requests. Status 5XX Details: the number of HTTP status 500s, 501s, 502s, 503s, 504s, 505s, and other 5XX requests.

the number of HTTP status 500s, 501s, 502s, 503s, 504s, 505s, and other 5XX requests. Misses: the number of cache misses.

the number of cache misses. Object Sizes: the number of objects served by payload size.

the number of objects served by payload size. Hit Time: the average amount of time spent processing cache hits.

the average amount of time spent processing cache hits. Miss Time: the average amount of time spent processing cache misses.

the average amount of time spent processing cache misses. Header & Body Bytes Transferred: the relative values of bytes transferred when serving the body and header portions of HTTP requests.

the relative values of bytes transferred when serving the body and header portions of HTTP requests. Log Lines: the number of log lines sent.

the number of log lines sent. Log Bandwidth: the total log bytes sent.

the total log bytes sent. Origin Latency: the distribution of origin latency times that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. This histogram only appears when you are viewing live traffic.

the distribution of origin latency times that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. This histogram only appears when you are viewing live traffic. Origin Latency Percentiles: the origin latency percentiles that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. Each percentile is indicated by pn , where n is the percentile number. pn means n % of all requests had an origin latency value that is less than or equal to the value on the y-axis. For example, if the value of p95 is 8s , 95% of all requests had an origin latency that was less than or equal to 8 seconds. This graph only appears when you are viewing live traffic.

the origin latency percentiles that approximate how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. Each percentile is indicated by , where is the percentile number. means % of all requests had an origin latency value that is less than or equal to the value on the y-axis. For example, if the value of is , 95% of all requests had an origin latency that was less than or equal to 8 seconds. This graph only appears when you are viewing live traffic. Cache Coverage: the percentage of your site that you are caching with Fastly.

the percentage of your site that you are caching with Fastly. HTTP Versions: the number of requests using HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and HTTP/3(QUIC).

the number of requests using HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and HTTP/3(QUIC). Error Ratio by Region: the percentage of cache errors per region.

the percentage of cache errors per region. TLS versions: the number of requests using TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3 protocols.

The dashboard also displays collections of metrics that you can expand and collapse by clicking the collection name. The collections include:

Image Optimizer: metrics for your services that relate to image optimization.

metrics for your services that relate to image optimization. WebSockets: metrics for your service that relate to WebSockets.

metrics for your service that relate to WebSockets. Fanout: metrics for your service that relate to Fanout.

Service Overview dashboard for a Compute service

When a Compute service is selected from the Service menu, the Service Overview dashboard displays the following metrics:

Global POP Traffic: a map of Fastly's points of presence (POPs) that receive requests for your service.

a map of Fastly's points of presence (POPs) that receive requests for your service. Requests: the total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.

the total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly. Response status codes: the total number of response status codes by category delivered by Compute.

the total number of response status codes by category delivered by Compute. Total resource limits exceeded: the number of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout.

the number of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout. Memory Resource Limits Exceeded: the number of times a guest exceeded its heap, stack, and global limits.

the number of times a guest exceeded its heap, stack, and global limits. Backend Requests Errors: the number of backend request errors, including timeouts.

the number of backend request errors, including timeouts. Edge Code Errors: the number of times a service experienced an edge code error.

the number of times a service experienced an edge code error. Guest Runtime Errors: the number of times a service experienced a guest runtime error.

the number of times a service experienced a guest runtime error. Bytes Received by Compute: the total bytes received by Compute.

the total bytes received by Compute. Bytes Transferred to Client: the total bytes sent from Compute to end user.

the total bytes sent from Compute to end user. Bytes Transferred to Backend: the total bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.

the total bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute. Bytes Transferred from Backend: the total bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.

the total bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute. Total Wall Clock Time: the total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time.

the total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time. CPU Time: the amount of active CPU time used to process your requests.

the amount of active CPU time used to process your requests. RAM Usage: the amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).

the amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes). Logs: the number of logs sent to your endpoints from Fastly.

the number of logs sent to your endpoints from Fastly. Log Bandwidth: the total bandwidth size of the logs sent to your endpoints from Fastly.

the total bandwidth size of the logs sent to your endpoints from Fastly. Cache Operations per Request: The average number of cache operations per request.

About the All Services page

The All Services page gives you access to the All Services dashboard, which displays aggregated metrics from all of your services. Specifically, it displays the following overview metrics:

Requests: a graph displaying the number of requests served across your account.

a graph displaying the number of requests served across your account. Bandwidth: a graph displaying the number of bytes served from Fastly's servers to your website's visitors.

a graph displaying the number of bytes served from Fastly's servers to your website's visitors. Error Ratio: a graph displaying the number of cache errors across your account.

The dashboard also displays collections of metrics that you can expand and collapse by clicking the collection name. The collections include:

Deliver: aggregated metrics from all of your Deliver services. The metrics in this collection mirror the metrics on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service.

aggregated metrics from all of your Deliver services. The metrics in this collection mirror the metrics on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service. Compute: aggregated metrics from all of your Compute services. The metrics in this collection mirror the metrics on the Service Overview dashboard for a Computer service.

aggregated metrics from all of your Compute services. The metrics in this collection mirror the metrics on the Service Overview dashboard for a Computer service. Image Optimizer: aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to Image Optimizer.

aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to Image Optimizer. WebSockets: aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to WebSockets.

aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to WebSockets. Fanout: aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to Fanout.

aggregated metrics from all of your services that relate to Fanout. Media Shield: aggregated metrics for your service that relate to Media Shield.

About the Image Optimizer metrics collection

The Image Optimizer metrics collection appears on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service and on the All Services dashboard. The collection includes the following metrics:

Image Optimizer total responses: the total number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the total number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer shield responses: the number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.

the number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield. Image Optimizer total bytes delivered: the total bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.

the total bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic. Image Optimizer shield bytes delivered: the total bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the total bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer video responses: the number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer video frames: the number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

the number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video. Image Optimizer video bytes delivered: the total bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the total bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer video shield responses: the number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer video shield bytes delivered: the total bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

the total bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. Image Optimizer video shield frames: the number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

About the WebSockets metrics collection

The WebSockets metrics collection appears on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service and on the All Services dashboard. The collection includes the following metrics:

WebSockets connection time: the total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.

the total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users. WebSockets bytes transferred to client: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when using requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when using requests. WebSockets bytes transferred from client: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when receiving requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when receiving requests. WebSockets bytes transferred to origin: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly to your backend when receiving requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly to your backend when receiving requests. WebSockets bytes transferred from origin: the total bandwidth transferred to Fastly from your backend when serving requests.

About the Fanout metrics collection

The Fanout metrics collection appears on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service and on the All Services dashboard. The collection includes the following metrics:

Fanout connection time: the total duration of Fanout connections with end users.

the total duration of Fanout connections with end users. Fanout published messages: the total number of messages received from the publish API and sent to end users.

the total number of messages received from the publish API and sent to end users. Fanout bytes transferred to client: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when serving requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when serving requests. Fanout bytes transferred from client: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when receiving requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly for your service when receiving requests. Fanout bytes transferred to backend: the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly to your backend when receiving requests.

the total bandwidth transferred by Fastly to your backend when receiving requests. Fanout bytes transferred from backend: the total bandwidth transferred to Fastly from your backend when serving requests.

About the Media Shield metrics collection

The Media Shield metrics collection appears on the Service Overview dashboard for a Deliver service. The collection currently includes the following metrics:

Media Shield Bytes: the number of bytes sent to Media Shield.

the number of bytes sent to Media Shield. Media Shield Requests: the number of requests sent to Media Shield.

the number of requests sent to Media Shield. Origin Offload: the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached.

the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached. Request Collapsing: the number of requests that were collapsed and either satisfied by a usable cache object or unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.

the number of requests that were collapsed and either satisfied by a usable cache object or unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object. Edge Miss Requests: the average number of requests that resulted in a miss at the edge.

the average number of requests that resulted in a miss at the edge. Media Shield Hit Requests: the average number of requests that hit the Media Shield.

the average number of requests that hit the Media Shield. Media Shield Miss Requests: the average number of requests that missed at the Media Shield.

the average number of requests that missed at the Media Shield. Media Shield Hit Ratio: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content at the Media Shield over time.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content at the Media Shield over time. Edge Hit Ratio: the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content at the edge over time.

the percentage of cache hits to all cacheable content at the edge over time. Media Shield Fetches: the number requests from one Fastly POP to another as part of Media Shield.

the number requests from one Fastly POP to another as part of Media Shield. Requests by Domain Name: the number requests broken out by domain name.

