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Organizations and accounts

Manage organizations, accounts, users, access, and related billing, compliance, and sustainability content.

Getting the most out of Fastly starts with giving the right people access to the right things at the right time. You have an account. So do your teammates. So does your company. But Account means two things at Fastly. Your personal account is your login and access, tied to you as a user. A company account is the set of services, configurations, users, and billing that your company works with. Both are called account in different contexts. The docs and the Fastly control panel will make clear which one is meant.

Those pieces, plus one more, make up Fastly's account model:

  • User. A person with a login to Fastly. That's you.
  • Personal account. Your login and access to a company account, tied to you as a user. It's where you manage things like your password, credentials, and profile.
  • Company account. The corporate entity that encompasses services, configurations, users, and billing.
  • Organization. An optional governance tier that groups multiple company accounts, as tenants, under shared administration, the way a parent organization oversees its subsidiaries.

This section covers how those pieces fit together and how they're managed. You'll also find compliance reports and sustainability metrics that Fastly makes available for your company account.

Personal user profiles

Manage your own login, password, two-factor authentication, API tokens, and profile settings.

Account members and permissions

Invite users to a company account, set their roles, configure single sign-on, and enforce company-wide security policies.

Company account settings

Change company-level information and manage company contacts.

Account activity and notifications

Monitor activity through the audit log and event log, and manage notifications from the notification center.

Billing

Review Fastly's billing and payment plans and make adjustments to your billing information.

Compliance

Access Fastly's compliance reports and related compliance management features.

Sustainability

Review the Sustainability dashboard and the metrics it exposes.

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