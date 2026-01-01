Organizations and accounts

Getting the most out of Fastly starts with giving the right people access to the right things at the right time. You have an account. So do your teammates. So does your company. But Account means two things at Fastly. Your personal account is your login and access, tied to you as a user. A company account is the set of services, configurations, users, and billing that your company works with. Both are called account in different contexts. The docs and the Fastly control panel will make clear which one is meant.

Those pieces, plus one more, make up Fastly's account model:

User. A person with a login to Fastly. That's you.

A person with a login to Fastly. That's you. Personal account. Your login and access to a company account, tied to you as a user. It's where you manage things like your password, credentials, and profile.

Your login and access to a company account, tied to you as a user. It's where you manage things like your password, credentials, and profile. Company account. The corporate entity that encompasses services, configurations, users, and billing.

The corporate entity that encompasses services, configurations, users, and billing. Organization. An optional governance tier that groups multiple company accounts, as tenants, under shared administration, the way a parent organization oversees its subsidiaries.

This section covers how those pieces fit together and how they're managed. You'll also find compliance reports and sustainability metrics that Fastly makes available for your company account.