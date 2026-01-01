Account activity and notifications

See what's happening across your Fastly account, from service activity to account-level changes to the alerts you need to act on.

Running your Fastly account means knowing what's happening across it, from the changes people make to the alerts you need to act on. This subsection covers the ways you can see what's going on.

The guides in this subsection cover how to manage the alerts and notifications that keep you informed about your account, track account activity for auditing and security, and review what happened on your services.

For changing how your account is configured, check out the company account settings or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.