Account members and permissions

Invite users, control their access, enforce security policies, and manage the credentials automation systems use to act on your account's behalf.

Managing a Fastly company account means deciding who has access, what they can do, and how they prove who they are. It also means managing the automation systems that act on behalf of the account. This subsection covers the administrative work of setting those things up and keeping them current.

The guides in this subsection cover how to invite users and manage their access, control how users authenticate to your account, enforce security policies across your users, and manage the credentials that let automation systems act on your account's behalf.

For managing your own personal account settings, check out Personal user profiles or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.