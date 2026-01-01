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Account members and permissions

Invite users, control their access, enforce security policies, and manage the credentials automation systems use to act on your account's behalf.

Managing a Fastly company account means deciding who has access, what they can do, and how they prove who they are. It also means managing the automation systems that act on behalf of the account. This subsection covers the administrative work of setting those things up and keeping them current.

The guides in this subsection cover how to invite users and manage their access, control how users authenticate to your account, enforce security policies across your users, and manage the credentials that let automation systems act on your account's behalf.

For managing your own personal account settings, check out Personal user profiles or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.

Inviting and removing users
Fastly lets superusers invite new users to a company account and remove users who no longer need access. This guide covers how to send…

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About user roles and permissions
This guide explains user roles and permissions and how they control access to your account. Multiple users often manage accounts, and each…

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Automating user management for accounts
This guide describes how to automate the management of your account users when Okta serves as your identity provider (IdP). It describes how…

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Configuring user roles and access for existing users
Fastly lets superusers change the role, service access, and workspace access for any existing user on your company account. This guide…

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Administering two-factor authentication
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to Fastly accounts or to Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. If you only have a Signal…

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Managing account-level API tokens
Account-level API tokens are unique security credentials that let automation systems act on behalf of your company account. Deployment…

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Setting up single sign-on (SSO) for accounts
This guide explains how to set up and enable single sign-on (SSO) for all the accounts at your company when using an identity provider (IdP…

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