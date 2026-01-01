Configuring user roles and access for existing users

Fastly lets superusers change the role, service access, and workspace access for any existing user on your company account. This guide covers how to modify those assignments after a user has been invited.

Before you begin

Before you begin changing role assignments, keep in mind the following:

Use Okta when user management is automated. If you automate user management with Okta, we strongly recommend user management happen in the Okta application, not in the Fastly control panel. Updates in the Okta application will be automatically reflected in the Fastly control panel, but the reverse is not true.

If you automate user management with Okta, we strongly recommend user management happen in the Okta application, not in the Fastly control panel. Updates in the Okta application will be automatically reflected in the Fastly control panel, but the reverse is not true. Some roles cannot be combined. The Superuser role cannot be combined with any other role except a Security (Next-Gen WAF) role because it already has full access to everything. For other roles, you'll only see roles that can be combined with your current selections when assigning them. Review our guide on user roles and permissions for details.

Changing roles and access for a user

To change roles and access permissions for an existing user:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Active users area, click the Options menu next to a user name and then select Access controls. (Optional) Select or deselect the Bypass SSO box to allow this superuser to log in with a username and password even when SSO sign-on is enabled. In the Roles area, review the existing roles assigned to this user. The access permissions for these assigned roles appear in the Access permissions area to the right of the user information. (Optional) From the Add another role menu, select an additional role for this user. You'll only see roles that can be combined with the roles already assigned. Keep in mind that adding the Superuser role to existing roles is redundant. You should remove other roles first if assigning the Superuser role. Click Next. (Optional) Use the services selection controls in the Services area to grant or limit access to selected services for this user. If you cannot select this control, another role assigned to this user already provides access to those services. (Optional) Use the workspaces selection controls in the Workspaces area to grant or limit access to selected workspaces for this user. Click Save. The user's roles and permission levels will be changed accordingly.

HINT: Use the search box to search for a specific service or workspace. Click Grant access to all or Revoke access to all to enable or disable access to all services or workspaces at once.

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