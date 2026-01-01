Inviting and removing users

Fastly lets superusers invite new users to a company account and remove users who no longer need access. This guide covers how to send, resend, and cancel invitations, and how to delete users from your account.

Before you begin

Before you begin managing user lifecycle actions, keep in mind the following:

Adding users to Signal Sciences accounts only. If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instructions in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users.

If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instructions in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users. Use Okta when user management is automated. If you automate user management with Okta, we strongly recommend user management happen in the Okta application, not in the Fastly control panel. Updates in the Okta application will be automatically reflected in the Fastly control panel, but the reverse is not true.

If you automate user management with Okta, we strongly recommend user management happen in the Okta application, not in the Fastly control panel. Updates in the Okta application will be automatically reflected in the Fastly control panel, but the reverse is not true. Some roles cannot be combined. The Superuser role cannot be combined with any other role except a Security (Next-Gen WAF) role because it already has full access to everything. For other roles, you'll only see roles that can be combined with your current selections when assigning them. Review our guide on user roles and permissions for details.

Inviting a user to an account

To invite a user to an account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the User invitations area, click Invite a user. In the Email address field, enter the email address of the user to invite. From the Add a role menu, select a role to assign the user. (Optional) From the Add another role menu, select additional roles for this user. You'll only see roles that can be combined with the roles already selected. Keep in mind that adding the Superuser role to existing roles is redundant. You should remove other roles first if assigning the Superuser role. (Optional) Depending on the roles you've selected for this user, limit access to selected services by doing the following: From the menu in the Services area, select Limit access to specific services . A list of services associated with your account appears.

area, select . A list of services associated with your account appears. To the right of each service, select the specific permission level this user should have. Leave the permissions blank to keep specific services hidden. (Optional) Depending on the roles you've selected for this user, limit access to selected workspaces by doing the following: From the menu in the Workspaces area, select Limit access to specific workspaces . A list of workspaces associated with your account appears.

area, select . A list of workspaces associated with your account appears. To the left of each workspace, click the Off switch to the On position to allow access to this workspace. Click Invite to send an invitation to the email you specified. The email address of the user you invited appears in the Pending user invitations area and remains there until the invitation is accepted or seven calendar days have passed.

HINT: Use the search box to search for a specific service or workspace. Click Grant access to all or Revoke access to all to enable or disable access to all services or workspaces at once.

Resending an invitation

To resend a pending invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Resend email.

Deleting an invitation

To delete an account invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Delete invitation.

Deleting a user

IMPORTANT: Deleting the owner of the account or the primary contact? Be sure to transfer ownership first or designate a new primary contact before deleting them.

To delete a user from an account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Active users area, find the name or email of the user to delete. Click the Options menu to the right of the user to be deleted, then select Delete user from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears. If the user has active API tokens associated with their account, click Review this user's API tokens to manually review and revoke them. Alternatively, select the checkbox to automatically revoke all of the user's API tokens and delete the user. WARNING: Deleting an API token will break any integration actively using that credential. Review our guide on managing personal API tokens and verify you've changed the API token for your integrations before proceeding. Click Confirm and delete.

Related content