Billing
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Understand your Fastly bill, keep track of what you're using and what it's costing you, and make changes to what you're buying.
Every Fastly customer has a bill, and understanding it is part of managing your account.
The guides in this subsection cover how to understand the charges on your bill, keep track of what you're using and what it's costing you, pay what you owe, and make changes to what you're buying from Fastly.
For managing billing contacts or the users who have billing access, check out the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.
To access billing-related detail for your account, go to Account > Billing. This menu provides options that allow you to review and…
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The Billing overview page allows you to view general billing information and bill-related metrics for your account broken down by product…
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The Plan usage page allows you to view your account usage metrics broken down by product and region over key, monthly timeframes, up to…
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The Spend alert page allows you to configure a spend alert for your account by specifying a target dollar amount you'd like to be alerted…
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We bill you as specified in your applicable ordering document. Unless otherwise specified, we will bill you monthly according to that month…
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Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below. Free accounts You can test Fastly for free simply by signing up. We…
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IMPORTANT: If you're unable to cancel your account, you may have active contractual obligations. Contact your customer success manager for…
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The Products page allows you to view details about all available products for purchase, feature trials that are active or can be started…
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If you've been assigned a superuser or billing role, you can review billing and usage details by selecting Billing from the user quick…
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At the end of each month, your account's billing contact will be sent an email summarizing your current usage levels and the charges your…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who created an account before October 28, 2025. We offer a development trial that allows…
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