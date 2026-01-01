Understand your Fastly bill, keep track of what you're using and what it's costing you, and make changes to what you're buying.

Every Fastly customer has a bill, and understanding it is part of managing your account.

The guides in this subsection cover how to understand the charges on your bill, keep track of what you're using and what it's costing you, pay what you owe, and make changes to what you're buying from Fastly.

For managing billing contacts or the users who have billing access, check out the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.