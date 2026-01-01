About the Billing menu
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To access billing-related detail for your account, go to Account > Billing. This menu provides options that allow you to review and manage things related to the charges associated with products and features enabled for your account.
Before you begin
Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about each of the pages you'll encounter there.
Prerequisites
All users can see the Billing menu and the items within it, but you'll only be able to view the data on linked pages if you've been assigned the role of billing or superuser. All other user roles may see an error message indicating you're not authorized to view the information.
IMPORTANT: In some cases, Fastly subscribers may see a message in the web interface identifying an account as "resold" by an authorized Fastly Reseller. If you are a Fastly subscriber and see this message, contact your authorized Fastly Reseller with billing questions. If you are a Fastly Reseller, contact billing@fastly.com or your Fastly account team for help with billing-related questions.
About the Billing menu
From the Billing menu, you can access:
- the billing Overview page where you can gain insight on past bills and usage related to bill-related metrics for your account broken down by product and region over key, monthly timeframes.
- the Plan usage page where you can view your account plans and usage details.
- the Products page where you can view details about product or feature trials.
- the Invoices page where you can view a complete history of the monthly bills for your Fastly account and their payment statuses, which you can use to review your specific account charges that are active or can be started.
- the Spend alert page where you can configure a spend alert for your account.
- the Billing information page where you can view and edit your credit card information and update your billing address for your account, if you have the appropriate permissions to do so.
What's next
Dig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface before you move on to working with services.