Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below.

Free accounts

You can test Fastly for free simply by signing up. We provide a monthly free tier of services for many Network Services and Compute products, subject to certain limitations, that allows you to test Fastly to ensure everything fits your requirements. You are only charged if your use of Fastly's services exceeds the limits of the free tier (or as otherwise agreed in a Service Order).

HINT: Already have an account but looking to purchase or start a trial for a specific product or feature? Check out the Products page for details.

Paid accounts

NOTE: If you've signed a Service Order, refer to your contract with Fastly for specific details about your services.

Once your use of Fastly exceeds the limits of a free tier, we'll begin billing you automatically at the end of every month using your credit card information. You can estimate your monthly delivery charges by using the pricing estimator in the Fastly control panel. For more detailed information on those monthly charges, including how we measure your usage and when we charge you for it, see our guide to how we calculate your bill.

HINT: Contact us at sales@fastly.com for more information if you plan to push at least 2TB of data per month for delivery and require one of our TLS service options, if you plan to push a minimum of 4TB of data per month, or if you want to purchase our Gold or Enterprise support offerings. We also offer solutions targeted to the needs of specific industries.

Fastly's open source and non-profit program

We provide free services to members of our open source and nonprofit program. If you are interested in participating in the program, contact us at community@fastly.com to get started.

Legacy Compute services development trial

The Legacy Compute services development trial applies to customers who created a new trial account before March 31, 2026. This development trial lets you test up to $50 of Compute charges to observe how serverless application concepts created in your non-production environment can be deployed to the Fastly Edge.

Keep in mind the limitations that apply to a Legacy Compute services development trial: