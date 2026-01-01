Canceling your account

IMPORTANT: If you're unable to cancel your account, you may have active contractual obligations. Contact your customer success manager for assistance.

You can cancel your Fastly account at any time. To cancel your account, have your account owner or a superuser on your account follow these steps:

After your account is canceled, you'll be billed for any outstanding charges accrued through the day you canceled. For questions about your final billing statement, contact our billing team for assistance. If you decide at a later date to reactivate your account, contact support and request reactivation.