Upgrading your account
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who created an account before October 28, 2025.
We offer a development trial that allows you to test our CDN services by simply signing up. We allow you to test up to $50 of traffic per month for free to ensure everything fits your requirements, keeping in mind that some add-on options (bringing your own TLS certificates, for example) require you to switch your account to a paid account before that functionality becomes available to you.
Account superusers can upgrade a Fastly account for CDN services to a paid account directly in the web interface by following these steps:
IMPORTANT: To upgrade your account for Compute services, contact sales@fastly.com.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Account > Billing > Billing information.
- Enter your billing address information in the fields provided.
- Click Save and continue
- Enter your credit card information in the fields provided.
- Review the terms of the purchase agreement and click Complete purchase to upgrade your account.
IMPORTANT: Fastly never sees your credit card number. All transactions are handled by our fully PCI compliant payment gateway, and their privacy policy can be found at https://stripe.com/legal/privacy-center.