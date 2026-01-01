Upgrading your account

IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who created an account before October 28, 2025.

We offer a development trial that allows you to test our CDN services by simply signing up. We allow you to test up to $50 of traffic per month for free to ensure everything fits your requirements, keeping in mind that some add-on options (bringing your own TLS certificates, for example) require you to switch your account to a paid account before that functionality becomes available to you.

Account superusers can upgrade a Fastly account for CDN services to a paid account directly in the web interface by following these steps:

IMPORTANT: To upgrade your account for Compute services, contact sales@fastly.com.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Billing > Billing information. Enter your billing address information in the fields provided. Click Save and continue Enter your credit card information in the fields provided. Review the terms of the purchase agreement and click Complete purchase to upgrade your account.