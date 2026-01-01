Company account settings

Configure your company account's settings and manage the contacts Fastly reaches out to.

Companies change. Addresses change, ownership changes, and the right people to contact about billing or security shifts over time. This subsection covers how to keep your company account's information in step with those changes.

The guides in this subsection cover how to update your company profile information and manage the contacts Fastly uses to reach the right people at your company.

For managing the users and roles within your company account, check out Account members and permissions or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.