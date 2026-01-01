Changing company information

Fastly lets you change your company's basic account information, including the company name, listed account owner, and address, at any time after your account has been created. Only account owners and users assigned the superuser role can change these settings; any other user role can view them.

HINT: Customer IDs are automatically generated upon account creation and cannot be edited.

To change your company account information:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Company settings. In the Company name field of the Company settings area, replace the current company name with the new one. This is the company name that will be displayed on your monthly invoice. From the Owner menu, select a new company owner from the available names. In the Phone number field, update the phone number associated with your company. To define the specific range of IP addresses authorized to access your account, follow the instructions for enabling or disabling an IP allowlist. Click Save.

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