Control when and how Fastly's support team accesses your company account.

Controlled support access lets you decide when Fastly's support team can access your company account, so support engagements happen on your terms rather than by standing permission.

The guides in this subsection cover how controlled support access works, how to enable it for your account, and how to approve, deny, view, and end Fastly support access requests as they come in.

For other company account settings, check out Company account settings or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.