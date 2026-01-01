Controlled support access
Control when and how Fastly's support team accesses your company account.
Controlled support access lets you decide when Fastly's support team can access your company account, so support engagements happen on your terms rather than by standing permission.
The guides in this subsection cover how controlled support access works, how to enable it for your account, and how to approve, deny, view, and end Fastly support access requests as they come in.
For other company account settings, check out Company account settings or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.
This guide describes what controlled support access (CSA) is and how Fastly's access to your account works.
Read more »
Controlled support access (CSA) governs how Fastly Support changes your account. Helping you troubleshoot issues, configure services, or…
Read more »
Controlled support access lets you govern how Fastly changes your account. The security posture you build with it follows the principle of…
Read more »
This guide describes how to manage write-access requests to your account by Fastly if you've enabled controlled support access (CSA).
Read more »