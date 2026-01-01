Getting started with controlled support access

Controlled support access (CSA) governs how Fastly Support changes your account. Helping you troubleshoot issues, configure services, or respond to incidents sometimes requires Fastly to make changes on your behalf. With controlled support access enabled, Fastly retains read-only access to view your account, but any change to your configuration or traffic requires your approval first.

Once controlled support access is enabled, Fastly must request access and wait for your approval before making any change to your account, except in an emergency that threatens platform stability. You don't have to configure anything else for that to apply.

IMPORTANT: Controlled support access does not apply to Fastly Next-Gen WAF or Bot Management.

Before you begin

To enable and manage controlled support access, be sure you're assigned either the superuser or support admin role. Other account roles can't act on controlled support access requests.

Spend time understanding your controlled support access security posture. The decisions you make about how to govern, grant, and review access determine how much access Fastly has and for how long.

Quick start

To enable controlled support access once your account is established, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Company settings. In the Company options area, click the Controlled support access switch to On.

With controlled support access enabled, Fastly can view your account but must request and receive your approval before making any change to it except in an emergency. That requirement does not require you to make any configuration changes.

What's next

Once you've enabled controlled support access, you can: