Managing controlled support access

This guide describes how to manage write-access requests to your account by Fastly if you've enabled controlled support access (CSA).

This guide describes how to manage write-access requests to your account by Fastly if you've enabled controlled support access (CSA). Once enabled, your account's authorized superusers can grant access proactively, approve and deny access requests from Fastly, revoke or end an active CSA session early, and view the current and past state of CSA access requests for your account.

Each time a Fastly employee requests access, superusers receive an email notification and an alert in the notification center of the Fastly control panel. The email contains the request details and directs you to the control panel to act on the request. All requests and actions pertaining to them appear in your account's audit log.

IMPORTANT: Controlled support access does not apply to Fastly Next-Gen WAF or Bot Management.

Proactively granting support access

To proactively request access from Fastly Support, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Controlled support access. Click Create request. From the Duration menu, select the amount of time you're granting for this access. (Optional) In the Reason field, enter the reason for granting this access. (Optional). Decide whether or not to create a support ticket as part of this request. Support tickets are created by default with every controlled support access request. To prevent this, deselect the Create a support ticketcheckbox. Click Create. The access grant is sent to Fastly support and an email notification of the grant is sent to all superusers on your account.

Approving a request

To approve a request:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Controlled support access. Click the Pending tab. Find the pending request you want to approve and review the request details. Click Approve. Confirm your decision by clicking Approve access. Access begins immediately and the approval is recorded in your audit log.

Sessions end automatically when the approved time expires.

Denying a request

To deny a request:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Controlled support access. Click the Pending tab. Find the pending request you want to deny and review the request details. Click Deny. In the Reason field, enter the reason for denying access. Confirm your decision by clicking Deny access. The request is closed and no access is given. The denial is recorded in your audit log.

NOTE: Requests that you do not act on expire after seven days and must be submitted again.

Ending an active session early

You can end an active session before its approved time expires. To end a session early:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Controlled support access. Click the Active tab. Find the active request you want to revoke access for and review its details. Click Revoke access. In the Reason field, enter the reason for revoking access. Confirm your decision by clicking Revoke access again. The session terminates immediately, and the early termination is recorded in your audit log.

Viewing access requests

The Controlled support access view in the Fastly control panel shows the current and past state of Fastly support access for your account. The view organizes requests by status:

Pending. Requests waiting for approval or denial.

Requests waiting for approval or denial. Active. Currently running sessions that have been approved and have not yet expired or been ended.

Currently running sessions that have been approved and have not yet expired or been ended. History. Past requests, including approvals, denials, expirations, and sessions ended early.

To open the view, log in to the Fastly control panel, then go to Account > Support Access.