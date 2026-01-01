Managing company contacts

Fastly uses company contacts to route conversations and requests to the right people at your company, from billing questions to security incidents to compliance issues. This guide covers the contact types Fastly supports, how to create contacts, and the limitations on editing them once they exist. Only account owners and users assigned the superuser role can manage company contacts; any other user role can view them.

Fastly supports six types of company contacts, each corresponding to a specific kind of communication:

Primary. Who Fastly contacts when account renewals and decisions (such as new product adoption) need to be discussed with someone at your company.

Who Fastly contacts when account renewals and decisions (such as new product adoption) need to be discussed with someone at your company. Technical. Who Fastly contacts when product changes (such as retirements and deprecations) need to be communicated to someone who can make changes to your services.

Who Fastly contacts when product changes (such as retirements and deprecations) need to be communicated to someone who can make changes to your services. Security. Who Fastly contacts when security-related vulnerabilities or incidents need to be communicated.

Who Fastly contacts when security-related vulnerabilities or incidents need to be communicated. Emergency. Who Fastly contacts when urgent, high-severity issues need to be communicated.

Who Fastly contacts when urgent, high-severity issues need to be communicated. Billing. Who Fastly contacts when sending out invoices or requesting confirmation of cost-based training that will be billed at the account level.

Who Fastly contacts when sending out invoices or requesting confirmation of cost-based training that will be billed at the account level. Third-Party Reports. Who Fastly contacts when compliance-related issues (such as DMCA or GDPR) need to be addressed.

To create a new company contact:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Company settings. In the Company contacts area, click Add contact. From the Select contact type menu, select the type of company contact to create. From the Name menu, select the name of the human contact to specify for this contact type. HINT: Some contacts at your company may not have or require Fastly accounts and cannot be selected from the menu. You can enter contact information manually by clicking Enter contact manually to enable manual entry in all Company contacts fields. (Optional) In the Phone number field, enter a phone number where the contact can be reached. Click Add. The contact's information appears.

Limitations and considerations

Company contact information can only be added or removed, not edited. Once you've added at least one contact of a particular type, you cannot remove that contact until you've added another of the same type to replace it. To update a contact's information, remove their entry using the Remove link and re-add them to the company contacts list.

Contacts are automatically removed from the system if the assigned user is deleted from the account.

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