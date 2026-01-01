Organization settings
Set up and manage the organization tier that governs your company's Fastly accounts.
Organizations are an optional governance tier for companies managing multiple Fastly accounts. If your company uses them, this subsection is where you'll find the guides for setting up and managing that structure.
The guides in this subsection cover how to get your organization set up, keep track of the accounts and users within it, control who has access and how they authenticate, and understand what's happening across your organization tier.
For work at the account level rather than the organization tier, check out the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.
As your company's use of Fastly grows, you may find yourself managing multiple Fastly accounts: separate accounts for different business units, brands, regions, or stages of an acquisition. An organization is the governance construct that addresses this.
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Request creation of a new organization and get it linked to one or more accounts.
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Organization admins can invite users to an organization, assign them an organization role, change their role, and remove them. Before you…
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Link additional accounts to your organization or unlink accounts you no longer want administered together.
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Create and manage service accounts that let automated tools perform organization-scoped API operations.
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This guide describes how to change the ownership of your organization, change the organization's name, and delete the organization. Changing…
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The organization audit log keeps track of events related to your organization and its users, as well as the authentication events associated…
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Setting up SSO allows users to access multiple applications with a single set of credentials, simplifying access control and ensuring consistent authentication policies for everyone in your organization.
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Require two-factor authentication for Organization Admins and Organization Viewers accessing the organization tier.
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