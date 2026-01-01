Organization settings

Set up and manage the organization tier that governs your company's Fastly accounts.

Organizations are an optional governance tier for companies managing multiple Fastly accounts. If your company uses them, this subsection is where you'll find the guides for setting up and managing that structure.

The guides in this subsection cover how to get your organization set up, keep track of the accounts and users within it, control who has access and how they authenticate, and understand what's happening across your organization tier.

For work at the account level rather than the organization tier, check out the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.