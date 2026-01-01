About organizations

As your company's use of Fastly grows, you may find yourself managing multiple Fastly accounts: separate accounts for different business units, brands, regions, or stages of an acquisition. An organization is the governance construct that addresses this.

As your company's use of Fastly grows, you may find yourself managing multiple Fastly accounts: separate accounts for different business units, brands, regions, or stages of an acquisition. Without a unifying structure, each account operates as an isolated unit. That makes it hard to:

view all your accounts in one place

manage roles and permissions consistently across them

identify who owns and controls specific configurations

An organization is the governance construct that addresses this. It groups multiple Fastly accounts together in a hierarchical structure so that you can administer them centrally without altering how each account operates day to day.

Organizations and accounts

Organizations and accounts have a hierarchical relationship: each organization governs one or more linked accounts, and each account belongs to a single organization. Each account holds the resources you use to deliver content: services, configurations, users, and the products you've enabled. The organization itself doesn't hold any of these. Instead, organizations have their own users and single sign-on configuration, distinct from those at the account tier. Access to organizations is controlled by organization roles, separate from the roles that apply at the account level.

An organization is where you administer the cross-account work: viewing all your accounts in one place, managing access consistently across them, and tracking who owns and controls each account.

Each organization also has one billing account: a member account designated when the organization is created. Creating an organization doesn't change your existing billing arrangements, but the billing account's terms can apply to other member accounts. For details, see Billing for member accounts.

The hierarchy stops at two levels. An organization can have many member accounts, but accounts can't contain organizations, and you can't nest one organization inside another.

Linking accounts

New accounts can be created directly within an organization, in which case they are linked to the organization from the moment they exist.

Linking an existing account to an organization brings the account under the organization's governance without changing how the account is operated. For additional details on linking accounts, including the initial authorization process, read our guidance on managing organization accounts.

Organization Admins receive inherited Superuser access to each member account, whether it was created within the organization or linked to it. This lets them control services and users within those accounts when needed.

Whether you link an existing account or create a new one, member accounts are limited to entities that are part of your organization or under its control. This includes accounts controlled by you for your customers, as well as internal business units, subsidiaries, and controlled affiliates. For the complete definition, see Fastly's terms of service. If a member account needs different commercial terms than the billing account, contact your account team before linking or creating it.

Unlinking accounts

Unlinking an account removes it from the organization's governance and revokes inherited Superuser access for organization administrators. The account's service configurations remain unchanged. Fastly works with you to settle the account's billing and contract terms as part of unlinking. For example, an account created within the organization needs its own agreement with Fastly to continue independently. Entitlements from the organization's billing account no longer apply once an account is unlinked. To unlink an account, an Organization Admin within the organization and a Superuser on the account being unlinked must both provide written authorization. Once approved, the account is removed from the organization's linked accounts list. For additional details on unlinking accounts, including the authorization process, read our guidance on managing organization accounts.

Billing for member accounts

Creating an organization doesn't change your existing billing arrangements. Each organization has one billing account, designated when the organization is created, and its terms determine how other member accounts are covered:

New accounts created within an organization will be subject to the same terms as their organization's billing account, including responsibilities, pricing, product eligibility, and entitlements.

will be subject to the same terms as their organization's billing account, including responsibilities, pricing, product eligibility, and entitlements. Existing accounts you link to an organization maintain their existing billing structure or, if so agreed by you and Fastly, may adjust their billing structure such that invoices are paid by the billing account of their organization.

For how to request linking or unlinking, see managing organization accounts.

Auditing organization activity

Two kinds of audit trails apply to organizations and their accounts. Actions taken by organization administrators on a member account are recorded in that member account's audit log, so each account's audit trail reflects all activity affecting it regardless of where the action originated. Separately, organization-level actions are recorded in an organization audit log. These include things like creating the organization, managing organization members, and configuring single sign-on, among other types of actions.