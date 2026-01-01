Enforcing organization-wide two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a second verification step to the Fastly login process, requiring users to enter a time-based code from their mobile device in addition to their password. Enforcing 2FA at the organization tier requires Organization Admins and Organization Viewers to have 2FA enabled on their personal account before they can access organization-tier surfaces in the Fastly control panel. Organization-tier enforcement is separate from company account-level 2FA enforcement. Enforcing 2FA at one tier does not affect the other.

This guide explains how to enable and disable organization-wide 2FA enforcement. For information about how individual users set up 2FA on their personal accounts, check out our guide to managing your two-factor authentication.

Enabling organization-wide two-factor authentication

Users assigned the Organization Admin role can enforce 2FA for the entire organization. To enable organization-wide 2FA:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > Organization security. In the Enforce 2FA area, click the switch to the On position. In the confirmation window, click Enforce.

Once enabled, 2FA becomes required for Organization Admins and Organization Viewers accessing organization-tier surfaces in the Fastly control panel. Users currently logged in at the org tier without 2FA on their personal account will be logged out. Users who haven't already enabled two-factor authentication for their personal account will be prompted to do so the next time they access the organization tier.

Disabling organization-wide two-factor authentication

An Organization Admin can disable organization-wide 2FA enforcement. Once disabled, users can manage their own 2FA settings, and new users are not required to set up 2FA to log in to the Fastly control panel.

To disable organization-wide 2FA:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > Organization security. In the Enforce 2FA area, click the switch to the Of position. In the confirmation window, click Disable.

Organization-wide 2FA enforcement is disabled. Users who set up 2FA while enforcement was active keep their 2FA settings. Disabling enforcement doesn't remove their 2FA configuration.