Getting started with organizations

Request creation of a new organization and get it linked to one or more accounts.

Organizations give your company a way to administer multiple Fastly accounts together, without changing how each account operates day to day. Creating an organization means creating the top-level governance entity your company will use and linking at least one existing Fastly account to it. Once your organization exists and has a linked account, you can add more accounts, invite users, and configure organization-level identity.

This guide walks through requesting the creation of an organization that links to at least one account. It also describes how to create a new account once your organization is set up. If you're new to organizations, check out about organizations for a broader overview.

Creating an organization

Creating an organization is a support-assisted process. You provide the information Fastly needs to create your organization and link your accounts. Fastly Support creates the organization, initiates linking, and confirms when setup is complete.

Requesting organization setup

To request setup of your organization, contact your customer success manager. If you don't have one, you can email Fastly Support at support@fastly.com. In either case, you will be asked to provide the following information:

Organization name. The name your top-level governance entity will use. This name appears in the Fastly control panel and identifies your organization in administrative contexts.

The name your top-level governance entity will use. This name appears in the Fastly control panel and identifies your organization in administrative contexts. Organization owner. The name and email address of the designated owner. This person must already be a Fastly Superuser on at least one of the accounts you plan to link.

The name and email address of the designated owner. This person must already be a Fastly Superuser on at least one of the accounts you plan to link. Account customer IDs (CIDs). The CIDs of any existing Fastly accounts you want to link to your organization. You can find a CID for each account in the Fastly control panel under its account settings.

The CIDs of any existing Fastly accounts you want to link to your organization. You can find a CID for each account in the Fastly control panel under its account settings. Test contacts. The names and email addresses of people on your team who will help verify the configuration after setup.

Once approved, Fastly Support creates the organization, assigns the owner, and links the accounts you specified. You'll receive confirmation when setup is complete.

Verifying your setup

Once you receive confirmation from Fastly that your organization has been created and your accounts have been linked to it, follow these steps to verify the configuration:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the user quick links menu, click Switch account. From the list that appears, find the appropriate organization and click Log in. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in.

Once you're logged in, confirm your organization details, linked accounts, and users:

When the Organization information page appears, confirm that your organization's details are correct. Click Linked accounts. The Linked accounts page appears. Confirm that the accounts you requested be linked to this organization appear in the list. Click User management. The User management page appears. Confirm that the test contacts you requested for your organization appear.

Confirm that you can switch from the organization view to one of the linked accounts:

Click Linked accounts. The Linked accounts page appears. Click the three dots Switch accounts. The Switch accounts page appears. From the list of accounts that appear, find the appropriate account and click Log in. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in. The Home page of the linked account appears.

Finally, verify that you can create a new account within your organization by following the steps to create an account within an organization. Then confirm that the new account appears in the Linked accounts list.

What's next

Once your organization exists and has at least one linked account, you can: