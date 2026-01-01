Managing organization accounts

Once your organization exists and has at least one linked account, you can add more accounts to it or unlink accounts you no longer want administered together. New accounts you create from the organization tier are linked automatically. Existing accounts that were created outside the organization can be linked by request, and accounts can be unlinked by request. Unlinked accounts do not maintain the pricing or entitlements of their prior organization's billing account. Fastly works with you to settle the account's terms as part of linking or unlinking.

This guide covers creating new accounts directly from the organization tier, as well as linking and unlinking accounts to and from your organization.

Before you begin

Accounts can only exist as members of an organization if they are part of your organization or under your organization's control. This includes accounts controlled by you for your customers, as well as your internal business units, subsidiaries, and controlled affiliates as defined in Fastly's terms of service. Accounts cannot be created or linked for separate organizations, external partners, or entities not under your control, as this could create compliance and regulatory issues.

Creating an organization doesn't change your existing billing arrangements. Each organization has one billing account, which you designate when the organization is created. Member accounts you create from the organization tier inherit the contracting terms of the billing account, including pricing, product eligibility, and entitlements. When you request to link an existing account, Fastly works with you to determine whether it will take on the billing account's terms or keep its own contract. A linked account keeps any entitlements it already has, and for products it isn't entitled to on its own, the billing account's entitlements apply. If a member account needs different commercial terms, contact your Customer Success Manager or Fastly Support before creating or linking it, as this may require a separate order form or amendment.

The billing account of an organization is responsible for any new member account created by or within that organization, unless and until the member account signs a new contract or is terminated.

Creating a new account within an organization

New accounts you create from the organization tier are automatically linked to your organization. To create a new account:

Log in to your organization in the Fastly control panel. Click Linked accounts. The Linked accounts page appears. From the Add account menu, select Create new account. Enter a name for the new account in the Account name field. Click Create account. The new account appears in the list of accounts. Click the three dots Switch accounts. The Switch accounts page appears. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in. The Home page of the linked account appears.

Once created, you can immediately begin working with services. Get started with Compute to run code at the edge or get started with Full-Site Delivery to deliver content through Fastly's CDN.

Linking and unlinking accounts from an organization

Linking an existing Fastly account to your organization is a support-assisted process, as is unlinking one. You provide the account's customer ID (CID) to Fastly, and Fastly verifies that the account belongs to your company before completing the link.

To request that an existing account be linked to or unlinked from your organization, contact your Customer Success Manager (CSM). If you don't have one, email Fastly Support at support@fastly.com. Include the following information:

Organization name. The name of the organization you want to link the account to or unlink it from.

The name of the organization you want to link the account to or unlink it from. Account customer ID (CID). The CID of the existing Fastly account you want to link or unlink. You can find a CID for each account in the Fastly control panel under its account settings.

The CID of the existing Fastly account you want to link or unlink. You can find a CID for each account in the Fastly control panel under its account settings. Requester identity. Your name and email address, confirming your role. Linking requests must come from an Organization Admin. Unlinking requests can come from an Organization Admin or from a Superuser on the member account being unlinked.

Fastly requires written authorization from a Superuser on each account being linked or unlinked. Unlinking also requires authorization from an Organization Admin, even when the request comes from the member account. Your CSM or Fastly Support will contact the relevant administrators for authorization before the request can proceed. Collecting these authorizations can add time to the process, so identify the relevant Superusers and Organization Admins before you submit.

Fastly reviews the request and verifies that the account belongs to your company. Once all required authorizations are received, the request typically takes a few business days to complete. Once approved, the account appears in your organization's Linked accounts list or is unlinked from it as appropriate.