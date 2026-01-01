Monitoring organization activity with the audit log

The organization audit log keeps track of events related to your organization and its users, as well as the authentication events associated with it (e.g., identity provider updates). You can use this audit log to determine which changes were made and by whom.

The organization audit log does not record events that happen at the member account tier. Each member account has its own audit log that records activity scoped to that account. To review activity on a specific member account, check that account's audit log.

HINT: When accounts are linked or unlinked, the organization audit log records the event. Those entries stay in the log after unlinking.

Accessing the organization audit log

To view the organization audit log, follow these steps.