Managing organization information

This guide describes how to change the ownership of your organization, change the organization's name, and delete the organization.

Changing the organization owner

The organization owner is the user designated as the primary owner of the organization itself. The organization owner is distinct from any account owner. A user can be an organization owner without owning any of the member accounts.

To transfer ownership of the organization to another user, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > Organization information. Click Edit From the Owner menu, select the user you want to transfer ownership to. Click Save. A confirmation window appears. Confirm the owner change.

The new owner takes on the organization owner role. The previous owner retains their Organization Admin role unless you change it separately.

Changing the organization name

Organization name changes are handled by Fastly Support. To change your organization's name, email Fastly Support at support@fastly.com with the current organization name and the new name you want to use. Fastly Support makes the change and confirms when it is complete.

Deleting the organization

Organization deletion is handled by Fastly Support. To delete your organization, email Fastly Support at support@fastly.com with the organization name. Fastly Support confirms the deletion with you before proceeding.

Deleting an organization removes the organization-tier governance but does not delete any of the member accounts. Each member account continues to exist as a standalone account after the organization is deleted.