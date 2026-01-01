Managing organization users

Organization admins can invite users to an organization, assign them an organization role, change their role, and remove them.

Before you begin

Organization users are distinct from account users. Organization users hold roles at the organization tier and are managed separately from the users on each member account. Adding a user to your organization does not add them to any member account, and adding a user to a member account does not add them to your organization. Organization roles also carry different access than account roles. Before assigning roles, review the about organization user roles and permissions guide.

Adding organization users

Add users to an organization by sending an emailed invitation. Follow these instructions to manage organization invitations.

Adding a user to an organization

To invite a user to an organization, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > User management. In the User invitations area, click Invite a user. In the Email address field, enter the email address of the user to invite. From the Add a role menu, select either Organization Admin or Organization Viewer. Click Invite to send the invitation. The email address of the invited user appears in Pending user invitations until either the user accepts the invitation or after seven calendar days have passed.

Resending an organization invitation

To resend a pending invitation before it has been accepted or expired, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. Click the three dots Select Resend email.

Deleting an organization invitation

To delete an organization invitation before it has been accepted or expired, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. Click the three dots Select Delete invitation from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears. Confirm the deletion.

Changing user roles for existing organization users

To change the role for an existing organization user, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > User management. In the Active users area, click the Options menu next to a user name and then select Edit access. In the Roles area, change the role to either Organization Admin or Organization Viewer. Click Save. The user's role is updated.

Deleting organization users

To delete a user from an organization, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > User management. In the Active users area, find the name or email of the user to delete. Click the three dots Select Remove user from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears. Confirm the deletion.