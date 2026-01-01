Managing organization users
Organization admins can invite users to an organization, assign them an organization role, change their role, and remove them.
Before you begin
Organization users are distinct from account users. Organization users hold roles at the organization tier and are managed separately from the users on each member account. Adding a user to your organization does not add them to any member account, and adding a user to a member account does not add them to your organization. Organization roles also carry different access than account roles. Before assigning roles, review the about organization user roles and permissions guide.
Adding organization users
Add users to an organization by sending an emailed invitation. Follow these instructions to manage organization invitations.
Adding a user to an organization
To invite a user to an organization, follow these steps.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Organization > User management.
- In the User invitations area, click Invite a user.
- In the Email address field, enter the email address of the user to invite.
- From the Add a role menu, select either Organization Admin or Organization Viewer.
- Click Invite to send the invitation. The email address of the invited user appears in Pending user invitations until either the user accepts the invitation or after seven calendar days have passed.
Resending an organization invitation
To resend a pending invitation before it has been accepted or expired, follow these steps.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Organization > User management.
- In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation.
- Click the three dots to the right of the user's email you want to resend an invitation to.
- Select Resend email.
Deleting an organization invitation
To delete an organization invitation before it has been accepted or expired, follow these steps.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Organization > User management.
- In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation.
- Click the three dots to the right of the user's email you want to delete the information for.
- Select Delete invitation from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears.
- Confirm the deletion.
Changing user roles for existing organization users
To change the role for an existing organization user, follow these steps.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Organization > User management.
- In the Active users area, click the Options menu next to a user name and then select Edit access.
- In the Roles area, change the role to either Organization Admin or Organization Viewer.
- Click Save. The user's role is updated.
Deleting organization users
To delete a user from an organization, follow these steps.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Organization > User management.
- In the Active users area, find the name or email of the user to delete.
- Click the three dots to the right of the email you want to delete from the organization.
- Select Remove user from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears.
- Confirm the deletion.
IMPORTANT: Removing a user from the organization does not affect their membership on any linked accounts. If the user also has access to a member account directly, that access remains until removed at the account tier.