Managing service accounts

Create and manage service accounts that let automated tools perform organization-scoped API operations.

A service account is an identity used by automated tools, rather than a person, to perform organization-scoped API operations. Each service account has an API token that authenticates its requests to Fastly, letting automation systems like continuous integration and deployment pipelines interact with your organization without a human's login credentials.

This guide covers how to create, view, and delete service accounts in your organization.

Limitations and considerations

When managing and using service accounts, keep in mind the following limitations:

Only Organization Admins can create service accounts. Creation requires sudo mode.

Creation requires sudo mode. Service accounts cannot be created via API if force SSO or organization-wide two-factor authentication is enforced. Because service account tokens use programmatic credentials rather than interactive authentication flows, their creation must go through the Fastly control panel where the creator's identity can be verified.

Because service account tokens use programmatic credentials rather than interactive authentication flows, their creation must go through the Fastly control panel where the creator's identity can be verified. Service account tokens can only be created, viewed, and deleted. They cannot be edited or updated.

They cannot be edited or updated. Service accounts can only perform organization-scoped operations. They do not have access to operations within linked accounts.

When creating service accounts, also keep the following best practices in mind:

Keep it secret. Keep it safe. When you generate a new service account token, store it in a protected place like a password manager to keep it secret and safe. For security reasons, you will only be able to copy tokens once, at the time of creation. You won't be able to retrieve token strings later.

When you generate a new service account token, store it in a protected place like a password manager to keep it secret and safe. For security reasons, you will only be able to copy tokens once, at the time of creation. You won't be able to retrieve token strings later. Give each service account a descriptive name. The name should indicate how or where the service account will be used, so future administrators can identify its purpose.

Creating a service account

To create a service account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > Service accounts. Click Create service account. When prompted, enter your password to re-authenticate your permissions. Fill out the Create a service account fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a descriptive name for the service account that indicates how or where it will be used.

field, enter a descriptive name for the service account that indicates how or where it will be used. From the Role options, select either Organization admin for full access to all organization functions, or Organization viewer for read-only access to organization information.

options, select either for full access to all organization functions, or for read-only access to organization information. From the Expiration options, either select Set an expiration date and choose a date, or select Never expire. IMPORTANT: After a service account's token expires, using it for any request will return an HTTP 401 response. Click Create service account. The new service account and its token appear. Click the clipboard to copy the token string so you can store it in a safe, secret location. WARNING: This is the only time the service account's token string will be visible. Be sure to immediately copy it and store it in a safe location. It will never be visible again. Click Okay.

Viewing service accounts

To view the service accounts in your organization:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Organization > Service accounts. The Service accounts page appears with a list of service accounts associated with your organization.

Deleting a service account

WARNING: Deleting a service account will break any integration actively using its token.

To delete a service account: