Personal user profiles

Manage your own login, credentials, and profile information at Fastly.

Everyone who uses Fastly has a personal account, and there are things about it only you can manage. Regardless of your role at your company or in your organization, this subsection covers what's yours to manage.

The guides in this subsection cover the essentials of your personal account: logging in to your account and staying logged in, keeping the information Fastly has about you current, keeping your account safe from unauthorized access, and authorizing automated tools to act on your behalf.

For work that goes beyond your own account, check out Account members and permissions for user management and access, or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.