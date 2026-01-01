Personal user profiles
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Manage your own login, credentials, and profile information at Fastly.
Everyone who uses Fastly has a personal account, and there are things about it only you can manage. Regardless of your role at your company or in your organization, this subsection covers what's yours to manage.
The guides in this subsection cover the essentials of your personal account: logging in to your account and staying logged in, keeping the information Fastly has about you current, keeping your account safe from unauthorized access, and authorizing automated tools to act on your behalf.
For work that goes beyond your own account, check out Account members and permissions for user management and access, or the other subsections in Organizations and accounts.
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. The Fastly…
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This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal…
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Your account profile and security settings appear on a new tab, outside of the Fastly control panel, when you select Profile & security…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. If you…
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API tokens are unique security credentials for API activities you initiate as an individual. They let you prove your identity to Fastly so…
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All users can change or reset their own passwords. HINT: Need to update a name or email address associated with your account? Check out our…
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