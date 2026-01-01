Changing and resetting your password

All users can change or reset their own passwords.

HINT: Need to update a name or email address associated with your account? Check out our guide on managing your profile.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following:

Fastly follows guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology when checking password strength and security (NIST SP 800-63B provides more details).

Most password managers associate entries in their databases with specific website domains. If you've stored your username and password combination there for either your Fastly or Signal Sciences accounts, your password manager won't have any way of knowing when you've added or updated information. You must always manually enter and update the information in your password manager yourself.

If your company sets up single sign-on, all passwords for existing users will be deleted and active sessions will be expired. You'll be notified of password reset requirements associated with SSO enablement, if any, at that time.

Changing your password on Fastly accounts or linked Signal Sciences accounts

If you have a Fastly account or a Signal Sciences account that is linked to a Fastly account, use the following steps to change your password in the appropriate control panel.

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Click Profile & security in the user quick links menu. Click Change password. Fill out the page as follows: In the Current password field, enter your existing password.

field, enter your existing password. In the New password field, enter the new password.

field, enter the new password. In the Confirm password field, enter the new password a second time. Click Change Password to save the changes. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. Click Profile & security in the My Profile menu. Click Change password. Fill out the page as follows: In the Current password field, enter your existing password.

field, enter your existing password. In the New password field, enter the new password.

field, enter the new password. In the Confirm password field, enter the new password a second time. Click Change Password to save the changes.

Changing your password on unlinked Signal Sciences accounts

If you have a Signal Sciences account that is not linked to a Fastly account, follow these steps to change your password:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the My Profile menu, select Account Settings. Fill out the fields in the Password area as follows: In the Current password field, enter your existing password.

field, enter your existing password. In the New password field, enter the new password.

field, enter the new password. In the Confirm password field, enter the new password a second time. Click Change Password.

Resetting your password

To reset your password when you forget it, follow these steps:

Navigate to the appropriate login page for your account: If you only have a Fastly account, use https://manage.fastly.com/.

If you only have a Signal Sciences account, use https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/.

If you have both a Fastly account and a Signal Sciences account, use https://manage.fastly.com/. In the Email field, enter the email address associated with your account and click Continue. Click Forgot password and then click Continue. Password reset instructions will be emailed to your email address, including a password reset link. Check your email for the verification email. The subject line of the email will read Fastly password reset requested . Click the password reset link in the email. The password reset screen appears. In the New password field, enter a new password. In the Confirm new password field, enter the new password a second time to confirm it. Click Continue and then click Log in to access your account using the new password.

Related content