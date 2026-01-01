Logging in and switching between Fastly accounts

IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts.

The Fastly control panel allows you to use a web browser to log in from anywhere. Once signed in, you can work across multiple company accounts you've been invited to and move between the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels. If you have trouble logging in, check out troubleshooting your login.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following:

Keep password managers up to date. Most password managers associate entries in their databases according to specific website domains. If you've stored your username and password combination there for either your Fastly or Signal Sciences accounts, your password manager won't have any way of knowing when you've added or updated information. You must always manually enter and update the information in your password manager yourself.

Most password managers associate entries in their databases according to specific website domains. If you've stored your username and password combination there for either your Fastly or Signal Sciences accounts, your password manager won't have any way of knowing when you've added or updated information. You must always manually enter and update the information in your password manager yourself. Single sign-on (SSO) is enforced per your organization's settings. If your organization has single sign-on (SSO) enabled (for Fastly accounts or Signal Sciences accounts), you will be prompted to authenticate with SSO or will be automatically signed-in if you're already authenticated. This includes your login for other Fastly assets linked to your Fastly account (for example, your Support portal login).

If your organization has single sign-on (SSO) enabled (for Fastly accounts or Signal Sciences accounts), you will be prompted to authenticate with SSO or will be automatically signed-in if you're already authenticated. This includes your login for other Fastly assets linked to your Fastly account (for example, your Support portal login). Fastly Support portal access uses the same account. You can log in to the Fastly Support portal using the same credentials as your Fastly account.

You can log in to the Fastly Support portal using the same credentials as your Fastly account. Two-factor authentication is enforced per you or your organization's settings. If you or your organization has enabled two-factor authentication for Fastly accounts or Signal Sciences accounts, you'll need to enter a code generated by an authenticator app as part of the login process.

Getting to Fastly for the first time

You reach Fastly for the first time in one of two ways. If you're starting fresh, sign up through Fastly and you'll become the owner of a new company account. If someone has invited you to an existing company account, you'll receive an email with instructions.

For invitations, what happens next depends on whether you already have a Fastly user account. If you don't, follow the instructions in the email to create a user account and accept the invitation at the same time. If you already have a Fastly user account, you'll see the invitation each time you log in, where you can click Accept invitation to add yourself to the company account.

Logging in to your account with your email and password

Navigate to the appropriate login page for your account, either https://manage.fastly.com/ or https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/. In the Email field, enter the email address associated with your account. Click Continue. In the Password field, enter the password associated with the email address you entered. Click Log in. (Optional) If your account has two-factor authentication enabled then, in the Authentication code field, enter the code generated by the authenticator app on your mobile device. Click Complete login.

Setting a default company account

You can set a default company account that appears automatically when you log in to the Fastly control panel.

IMPORTANT: When you have multiple company accounts configured to use single sign-on (SSO), you can't manually set a default company account. Instead, the default will be automatically set to the first company account to which you've been invited.

To set a default company account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Your accounts. In the Your accounts area, find the appropriate company account and click Make default.

The next time you log in, the company account you set as the default will automatically be selected.

Switching between company accounts

If you've been invited as a user to more than one company account, you can quickly switch between them without logging out of the Fastly control panel. Multi-account access works with single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication.

To switch between company accounts:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the user quick links menu, click Switch account. From the list of accounts that appear, find the appropriate company account and click Log in. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in.

Switching between the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels

Regardless of which control panel you log in to first, you can switch between the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels a couple of different ways.

The switcher menu appears as nine squares in a three-by-three grid at the top of the browser:

Clicking the switcher menu with the Fastly control panel active will open the Next-Gen WAF control panel in a new browser tab. Likewise, clicking the switcher menu with the Next-Gen WAF control panel active will open the Fastly control panel in a new browser tab.

You can also switch between control panels by clicking one of the control panel links that appears above your profile and security settings:

Logging out of your account

To log out of your account, do one of the following:

To log out of your Fastly account, select Sign out from the user quick links menu .

from the . To log out of your Signal Sciences account, select Sign out from the My Profile menu.

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