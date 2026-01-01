Managing your profile

Your account profile and security settings appear on a new tab, outside of the Fastly control panel, when you select Profile & security from the user quick links menu or go to Account > Profile and security.

HINT: If you use both the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels, you can switch between them by clicking one of the links that appears above your profile and security settings.

Changing your name

HINT: Looking to change your name on your Signal Sciences account? If you only have a Signal Sciences account or if you have both a Fastly account and a Signal Sciences account that share the same email address, you must contact support to change your name.

Follow these instructions to change the name currently associated with your Fastly account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Profile & security. Click Your profile. In the Name field, enter your name. Click Update Profile to save the changes.

Changing your email address

To change the email address associated with your account, contact support.

Dealing with other unsolicited emails

If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link provided in the email or by forwarding it to abuse@fastly.com so that we can address it. You will still receive emails from support@fastly.com.

You may receive unsolicited email messages that are neither sent by Fastly nor associated with Fastly, even if you've never created a Fastly account. These unwanted emails use email spoofing to give the false impression that they were sent by Fastly. They may contain links to Fastly websites to give them the appearance of legitimacy.

If an email was not sent by Fastly's mail servers, there is nothing we can do to stop additional spam emails from being sent to your address. To block these messages entirely, you will need to use the spam protections made available by your email provider.