AI Runtime Control
These guides describe how to route your AI traffic through AI Runtime Control (ARC), configure the providers and virtual keys it uses, and monitor the resulting usage.
Configure AI Runtime Control (ARC) by adding a provider and creating a virtual key, then route your first request through it.
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AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes your application's requests to the LLM providers it uses, giving you one place to manage provider credentials, issue virtual keys, and monitor AI use.
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Add, edit, and remove the LLM providers that AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes traffic to.
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Create, edit, refresh, and revoke the virtual keys that route traffic through AI Runtime Control (ARC), and view each key's details.
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Read the request and token usage that AI Runtime Control (ARC) records, in a summary view and a per-request logging view.
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This glossary defines terms used throughout the AI Runtime Control documentation.
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