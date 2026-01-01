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AI Runtime Control

These guides describe how to route your AI traffic through AI Runtime Control (ARC), configure the providers and virtual keys it uses, and monitor the resulting usage.

Getting started
Configure AI Runtime Control (ARC) by adding a provider and creating a virtual key, then route your first request through it.

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How AI Runtime Control works
AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes your application's requests to the LLM providers it uses, giving you one place to manage provider credentials, issue virtual keys, and monitor AI use.

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Managing providers in AI Runtime Control
Add, edit, and remove the LLM providers that AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes traffic to.

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Managing virtual keys in AI Runtime Control
Create, edit, refresh, and revoke the virtual keys that route traffic through AI Runtime Control (ARC), and view each key's details.

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Monitoring AI usage
Read the request and token usage that AI Runtime Control (ARC) records, in a summary view and a per-request logging view.

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Tutorials

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Glossary
This glossary defines terms used throughout the AI Runtime Control documentation.

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