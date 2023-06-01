Connecting clients to AI Runtime Control

This guide shows how to send requests through AI Runtime Control (ARC) from curl, the Anthropic SDK, the OpenAI SDK, and the Vercel AI SDK. In each case, the only changes from calling the provider directly are the base URL, which points at ARC, and the API key, which is an ARC virtual key.

Before you begin

You'll need the following:

The superuser role. Other account roles can't access ARC.

A provider configured in ARC that serves the model you want to call. Refer to our documentation on Managing providers.

A virtual key that permits the model you want to call. Create one key for the Anthropic API shape and one for the OpenAI API shape if you plan to use both.

Node.js 20 or later, if you want to run the SDK examples.

The examples use Claude Opus 5.5 ( claude-opus-5-5 ) for the Anthropic API shape and GPT 5.6 Sol ( gpt-5.6-sol ) for the OpenAI API shape. Every request must include a model , so substitute a model that your virtual key permits if you've chosen different ones.

How requests change when you use ARC

ARC accepts requests in the Anthropic and OpenAI API shapes. Whichever client you use, you make the same two changes:

Base URL: use https://arc.fastly.app instead of the provider's URL.

use instead of the provider's URL. API key: use your ARC virtual key instead of a raw provider key.

Everything else about the request, including the body, stays the same. Some clients add /v1 to the base URL themselves and some don't, so each example below shows the correct form for its client.

Storing your endpoint and virtual key

The examples read your ARC endpoint and virtual keys from environment variables. This keeps them out of your source code.

export ARC_ENDPOINT="https://arc.fastly.app" export ARC_CLAUDE_KEY="your-claude-virtual-key" export ARC_GPT_KEY="your-gpt-virtual-key"

Replace the key placeholders with the virtual key values you copied when you created the keys. You only need the key for the API shape you plan to use: ARC_CLAUDE_KEY for the Anthropic API shape and ARC_GPT_KEY for the OpenAI API shape.

IMPORTANT: Treat a virtual key like any other credential. Don't commit it to source control or log it. If a key may have been exposed, refresh it to issue a new value.

Sending a request in the Anthropic API shape

To send a request in the Anthropic API shape, follow the steps for the client you want to use.

curl Anthropic SDK Vercel AI SDK When sending a request in curl, the virtual key goes in the x-api-key header in place of a raw Anthropic key. curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/messages" \ --header "x-api-key: $ARC_CLAUDE_KEY" \ --header "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ --header "content-type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "claude-opus-5-5", "max_tokens": 1024, "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "Say hello and tell me which model you are." } ] }' Install the Anthropic SDK. npm install @anthropic-ai/sdk Create a client with ARC as its baseURL and your virtual key as its apiKey , then send a message. The Anthropic SDK adds /v1 to the base URL itself, so don't include it. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk" ; const client = new Anthropic ( { baseURL : process . env . ARC_ENDPOINT , apiKey : process . env . ARC_CLAUDE_KEY , } ) ; const message = await client . messages . create ( { model : "claude-opus-5-5" , max_tokens : 1024 , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "Say hello and tell me which model you are." } ] , } ) ; console . log ( message . content ) ; Save the file as anthropic.mjs and run it with node anthropic.mjs . The Vercel AI SDK uses a separate provider package for each API shape. Install the AI SDK and the Anthropic provider package. npm install ai @ai-sdk/anthropic Create a provider with createAnthropic , using ARC as its baseURL and your virtual key as its apiKey . Unlike the Anthropic SDK, this provider expects the base URL to end in /v1 . 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ( { baseURL : ` ${ process . env . ARC_ENDPOINT } /v1 ` , apiKey : process . env . ARC_CLAUDE_KEY , } ) ; const { text } = await generateText ( { model : anthropic ( "claude-opus-5-5" ) , prompt : "Say hello and tell me which model you are." , } ) ; console . log ( text ) ; Save the file as vercel-anthropic.mjs and run it with node vercel-anthropic.mjs .

Sending a request in the OpenAI API shape

To send a request in the OpenAI API shape, follow the steps for the client you want to use. The OpenAI shape supports both the Chat Completions and Responses APIs.

curl OpenAI SDK Vercel AI SDK The virtual key goes in the Authorization header in place of a raw OpenAI key. To use the Chat Completions API, send a request to /v1/chat/completions . curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ARC_GPT_KEY" \ --header "content-type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "gpt-5.6-sol", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "Say hello and tell me which model you are." } ] }' To use the Responses API, send a request to /v1/responses . curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/responses" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ARC_GPT_KEY" \ --header "content-type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "gpt-5.6-sol", "input": "Say hello and tell me which model you are." }' Install the OpenAI SDK. npm install openai Create a client with ARC as its baseURL and your virtual key as its apiKey . The OpenAI SDK expects the base URL to end in /v1 . The same client supports both of OpenAI's text generation APIs. import OpenAI from "openai" ; const client = new OpenAI ( { baseURL : ` ${ process . env . ARC_ENDPOINT } /v1 ` , apiKey : process . env . ARC_GPT_KEY , } ) ; To use the Chat Completions API, call chat.completions.create . const completion = await client . chat . completions . create ( { model : "gpt-5.6-sol" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "Say hello and tell me which model you are." } ] , } ) ; console . log ( completion . choices [ 0 ] . message . content ) ; To use the Responses API, call responses.create . const response = await client . responses . create ( { model : "gpt-5.6-sol" , input : "Say hello and tell me which model you are." , } ) ; console . log ( response . output_text ) ; Save the file as openai.mjs , with both calls below the client setup, and run it with node openai.mjs . The Vercel AI SDK uses a separate provider package for each API shape. Install the AI SDK and the OpenAI provider package. npm install ai @ai-sdk/openai Create a provider with createOpenAI , using ARC as its baseURL and your virtual key as its apiKey . This provider expects the base URL to end in /v1 . 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { baseURL : ` ${ process . env . ARC_ENDPOINT } /v1 ` , apiKey : process . env . ARC_GPT_KEY , } ) ; const { text } = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-5.6-sol" ) , prompt : "Say hello and tell me which model you are." , } ) ; console . log ( text ) ; By default, openai(...) uses the Responses API. To use Chat Completions instead, call openai.chat("gpt-5.6-sol") . Save the file as vercel-openai.mjs and run it with node vercel-openai.mjs .

Confirming ARC recorded your requests

Each request you send is recorded against the virtual key you used.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Logging tab. Search for your virtual key, or set the virtual key filter. Review the requests recorded for that key, including the model, input and output token counts, and timestamp.

To see the request and token totals for the key, click the Virtual keys tab and then click the key's name. For more detail, check out Monitoring AI usage with ARC.

Next steps