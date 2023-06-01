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Connecting clients to AI Runtime Control

This guide shows how to send requests through AI Runtime Control (ARC) from curl, the Anthropic SDK, the OpenAI SDK, and the Vercel AI SDK. In each case, the only changes from calling the provider directly are the base URL, which points at ARC, and the API key, which is an ARC virtual key.

Before you begin

You'll need the following:

  • The superuser role. Other account roles can't access ARC.
  • A provider configured in ARC that serves the model you want to call. Refer to our documentation on Managing providers.
  • A virtual key that permits the model you want to call. Create one key for the Anthropic API shape and one for the OpenAI API shape if you plan to use both.
  • Node.js 20 or later, if you want to run the SDK examples.

The examples use Claude Opus 5.5 (claude-opus-5-5) for the Anthropic API shape and GPT 5.6 Sol (gpt-5.6-sol) for the OpenAI API shape. Every request must include a model, so substitute a model that your virtual key permits if you've chosen different ones.

How requests change when you use ARC

ARC accepts requests in the Anthropic and OpenAI API shapes. Whichever client you use, you make the same two changes:

  • Base URL: use https://arc.fastly.app instead of the provider's URL.
  • API key: use your ARC virtual key instead of a raw provider key.

Everything else about the request, including the body, stays the same. Some clients add /v1 to the base URL themselves and some don't, so each example below shows the correct form for its client.

Storing your endpoint and virtual key

The examples read your ARC endpoint and virtual keys from environment variables. This keeps them out of your source code.

export ARC_ENDPOINT="https://arc.fastly.app"
export ARC_CLAUDE_KEY="your-claude-virtual-key"
export ARC_GPT_KEY="your-gpt-virtual-key"

Replace the key placeholders with the virtual key values you copied when you created the keys. You only need the key for the API shape you plan to use: ARC_CLAUDE_KEY for the Anthropic API shape and ARC_GPT_KEY for the OpenAI API shape.

IMPORTANT: Treat a virtual key like any other credential. Don't commit it to source control or log it. If a key may have been exposed, refresh it to issue a new value.

Sending a request in the Anthropic API shape

To send a request in the Anthropic API shape, follow the steps for the client you want to use.

  1. curl
  2. Anthropic SDK
  3. Vercel AI SDK

When sending a request in curl, the virtual key goes in the x-api-key header in place of a raw Anthropic key.

curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/messages" \
  --header "x-api-key: $ARC_CLAUDE_KEY" \
  --header "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \
  --header "content-type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "claude-opus-5-5",
    "max_tokens": 1024,
    "messages": [
      { "role": "user", "content": "Say hello and tell me which model you are." }
    ]
  }'

Sending a request in the OpenAI API shape

To send a request in the OpenAI API shape, follow the steps for the client you want to use. The OpenAI shape supports both the Chat Completions and Responses APIs.

  1. curl
  2. OpenAI SDK
  3. Vercel AI SDK

The virtual key goes in the Authorization header in place of a raw OpenAI key.

To use the Chat Completions API, send a request to /v1/chat/completions.

curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/chat/completions" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $ARC_GPT_KEY" \
  --header "content-type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "gpt-5.6-sol",
    "messages": [
      { "role": "user", "content": "Say hello and tell me which model you are." }
    ]
  }'

To use the Responses API, send a request to /v1/responses.

curl "$ARC_ENDPOINT/v1/responses" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $ARC_GPT_KEY" \
  --header "content-type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "gpt-5.6-sol",
    "input": "Say hello and tell me which model you are."
  }'

Confirming ARC recorded your requests

Each request you send is recorded against the virtual key you used.

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control.
  3. Click the Logging tab.
  4. Search for your virtual key, or set the virtual key filter.
  5. Review the requests recorded for that key, including the model, input and output token counts, and timestamp.

To see the request and token totals for the key, click the Virtual keys tab and then click the key's name. For more detail, check out Monitoring AI usage with ARC.

Next steps

  • Issue a separate virtual key to each application so ARC attributes usage to each one.
  • Track per-engineer AI usage by issuing a virtual key per person.
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