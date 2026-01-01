Getting started with AI Runtime Control Configure AI Runtime Control (ARC) by adding a provider and creating a virtual key, then route your first request through it.

IMPORTANT: This information is part of a beta release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

AI Runtime Control, or ARC, is a control plane that sits between your applications and the large language model (LLM) providers they call. It gives you a single place to manage access, routing, and usage accounting for the AI traffic moving between your organization and your providers.

AI traffic typically comes from two sources: features built into your own applications and developer tools that your engineers use in their daily work. Both send requests to provider APIs. ARC routes both through a single path so credentials, routing, and request records live in one place instead of being managed separately for each application or tool.

This guide walks you through getting started with AI Runtime Control (ARC) to route your first request through it. By the end, you'll have a provider configured, a virtual key created, and an application making requests through ARC. For an overview of what ARC is and how it fits together, check out our guide describing how it works.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, be sure you have the following in place:

You're assigned the superuser role. Other account roles can't access ARC and will receive an authorization error.

You have credentials for the LLM provider you want to configure, along with any additional details that provider requires.

You know which models you want to make available through ARC.

You have a base URL and an API key for the LLM provider you want to configure. Refer to the provider's documentation for instructions on how to find these details.

Quick start

Start by adding a provider and creating a virtual key. A provider is an LLM service that ARC routes traffic to, such as Anthropic, and a virtual key is an ARC-issued credential that maps to a single model and takes the place of a raw provider key.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click Get started. From the list of LLM providers that appear, select a provider for your initial setup. You can add more later. That provider's setup controls appear. Fill out the provider form as follows: In the Base URL field, confirm the default provider URL or enter the base URL for your provider's API (e.g., https://api.anthropic.com ).

field, confirm the default provider URL or enter the base URL for your provider's API (e.g., ). In the API key field, enter the API key for your provider.

field, enter the API key for your provider. Under Model permissions, select Allow all models to make every model available, or select Limit model access to specify which models to allow. Click Next. The virtual key creation controls appear. In the Key name field, enter a human-readable name for the key. From the Select a model menu, select a model. Click Create virtual key. A key value and its creation notification appears. This is the key your application presents in place of a provider key when it sends requests through ARC. Click Copy key or the clipboard to copy the virtual key. IMPORTANT: This is the only time the key will be visible. Record the key and keep it secure. For your security it will not appear in the control panel. Click Continue and then Finish setup. The AI Runtime Control page appears.

Multiple virtual keys can route through the same provider. For detailed instructions, check out our guidance on how to manage providers and how to manage virtual keys.

What's next

Once you've completed the getting started steps, you can: