How AI Runtime Control works AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes requests between your applications and developer tools and the LLM providers they use, giving you one place to manage provider credentials, issue virtual keys, and monitor AI usage.

IMPORTANT: This information is part of a beta release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Your applications and developers send requests to LLM providers through ARC instead of calling those providers directly. A provider is an LLM service that ARC routes to, such as Anthropic. You can also register a self-hosted model endpoint as a provider.

You configure your provider credentials in ARC once, then issue virtual keys that your applications and developers use in place of raw provider keys. A virtual key is an ARC-issued credential that maps to a single model. ARC routes each request to the configured model, returns the model's response, and records the request for accounting and logging.

Because traffic passes through ARC, you can attribute usage to the virtual key that made each request and to the session it belongs to. This gives you per-key and per-session visibility into AI usage without building that accounting yourself.

Accounting and logging

ARC records each request it routes. For every request, ARC captures:

the virtual key that made the request

the session, when the client supplies a session ID

the provider and model

input and output token counts

a timestamp

You can read this back in two views. A summary view presents request volume and token volume, and a logging view presents the full request and completion records, searchable and filterable by virtual key, user, provider, model, and date range.

Third-party providers

ARC routes traffic to third-party LLM providers and to model endpoints you host yourself. ARC does not host or run models. Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.