Managing providers in AI Runtime Control Add, edit, and remove the LLM providers that AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes traffic to.

IMPORTANT: This information is part of a beta release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes your traffic to LLM services called providers (e.g., Anthropic). Before ARC can route requests to a provider, you add it with its credentials and the models you want to allow. Once you've added your providers, ARC gives you a single place to see and manage every LLM service your traffic routes to.

This guide describes how to add, edit, and remove providers.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following:

To manage ARC providers, you must be assigned the superuser role.

Adding a provider requires a base URL and an API key. Refer to your LLM provider's documentation for exact instructions on how to find these details.

Add a provider

To add a new provider to AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Click Add, then select a provider. The provider form appears. In the Base URL field, confirm the default provider URL or enter the base URL for your provider's API (e.g., https://api.anthropic.com ). In the API key field, enter the API key for your provider. In the Model permissions, do one of the following: To make every LLM model available for this provider, select Allow all models.

To limit access to specific LLM models for this provider, select Limit model access and then select which models to allow. The selected models appear in the Allowed models list. Click Save. The new provider appears on the Providers tab.

Edit a provider

To edit an existing provider in AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Find the appropriate provider card and click Edit. Update the Base URL, API key, or Model permissions fields as needed. Click Save. The displayed provider's details are updated.

Remove a provider

To remove an existing provider from AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Find the appropriate provider card and click Edit. Click Remove provider and then confirm your choice. The provider is removed from your list of AI Runtime Control Providers.

Viewing provider details

To view details about a provider, follow these steps.