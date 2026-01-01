Managing providers in AI Runtime Control

Add, edit, and remove the LLM providers that AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes traffic to.

AI Runtime Control (ARC) routes your traffic to LLM services called providers (for example, Anthropic). Before ARC can route requests to a provider, you add it with its credentials and the models you want to allow. Once you've added your providers, ARC gives you a single place to see and manage every LLM service your traffic routes to.

This guide describes how to add, edit, and remove providers.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following:

To manage ARC providers, you must be assigned the superuser role.

Adding a provider requires authentication credentials for that provider. Most providers require an API key. Some providers offer more than one authentication type (for example, AWS Bedrock also supports AWS IAM), so have the credentials for the type you plan to use ready before you start. Refer to your LLM provider's documentation for exact instructions on how to find the credentials it requires.

Add a provider

To add a new provider to AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Click Add, then select a provider. The provider form appears. (Optional) If the provider offers a choice of Authentication type, select the type you want to use. The credential fields on the form change to match your selection. Enter the authentication credentials for your provider. For most providers, this is the API key field. In the Model permissions, do one of the following: To make every LLM model available for this provider, select Allow all models.

To limit access to specific LLM models for this provider, select Limit model access and then select which models to allow. The selected models appear in the Allowed models list. Click Save. The new provider appears on the Providers tab.

Edit a provider

To edit an existing provider in AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Find the appropriate provider card and click Edit. Update the provider's authentication credentials or Model permissions fields as needed. Click Save. The displayed provider's details are updated.

Remove a provider

To remove an existing provider from AI Runtime Control, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Providers tab. Find the appropriate provider card and click Details. Click Remove. Confirm your choice by clicking Remove provider. The provider is removed from your list of AI Runtime Control Providers.

Viewing provider details

To view details about a provider, follow these steps.