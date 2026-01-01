Managing virtual keys in AI Runtime Control Create, edit, refresh, and revoke the virtual keys that route traffic through AI Runtime Control (ARC), and view each key's details.

IMPORTANT: This information is part of a beta release. For additional details, read our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

AI Runtime Control (ARC) issues virtual keys that your applications and developers use in place of raw provider keys. Each virtual key maps to a single model and routes through the provider that serves it. Because every request carries the virtual key that made it, ARC can attribute usage to each key, giving you a single place to issue, rotate, and retire the credentials your AI traffic uses. This guide describes how to create, edit, refresh, and revoke virtual keys, and how to view keys that have been deleted or have expired.

Prerequisites

To manage virtual keys, you must be assigned the superuser role. Other account roles can't access ARC.

Create a virtual key

When you create a virtual key, you name it, choose the model it maps to, and set whether it expires. After you create the key, copy its value and give it to the application or person that will use it.

To create a virtual key, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Virtual keys tab. Click Add key. In the Key name field, enter a human-readable name for the key. In the Model permissions area, do one of the following: To make every LLM model available for this virtual key, select Allow all models.

To limit access to specific LLM models for this virtual key, select Limit model access and then select which models to allow. The selected models appear in the Allowed models list. In the Expiration area, do one of the following: To create a virtual key that never expires, select Never expires .

. To create a virtual key with an expiration date, select Set expiration and choose an expiration date from the date controls that appear. Click Add virtual key. A key value and its creation notification appears. Click Copy key or the clipboard to copy the virtual key save it in a safe location. IMPORTANT: This is the only time the key will be visible. Record the key and keep it secure. For your security it will not appear in the control panel.

Edit a virtual key

You can update a virtual key's details without changing its value. To edit a virtual key, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Virtual keys tab. Click the three dots Edit. In the Key name field, enter a human-readable name for the key. In the Model permissions area, do one of the following: To make every LLM model available for this virtual key, select Allow all models.

To limit access to specific LLM models for this virtual key, select Limit model access and then select which models to allow. The selected models appear in the Allowed models list. In the Expiration area, do one of the following: To change the virtual key to one that never expires, select Never expires .

. To change the virtual key to one with an expiration date, select Set expiration and choose an expiration date from the date controls that appear. Click Save.

Refresh a virtual key

You refresh a virtual key to rotate its value, for routine key hygiene or if a key may have been exposed. Refreshing issues a new key value while preserving the key's identity and its accounting history, so the usage attributed to the key stays intact. After you refresh a key, update the application or person that uses it with the new value.

To refresh a key, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Virtual keys tab. Click the three dots to the right of the virtual key that you want to edit and then click Refresh. Click Copy key or the clipboard to copy the virtual key save it in a safe location. IMPORTANT: This is the only time the key will be visible. Record the key and keep it secure. For your security it will not appear in the control panel.

Revoke a virtual key

When a key is no longer needed, you can revoke it. After a key is revoked, requests that use it are no longer routed. To revoke a virtual key, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Virtual keys tab. Click the three dots Delete. Confirm the revocation when prompted. The key is revoked and requests that use it are no longer routed.

View a virtual key's details

Each virtual key has a details page that shows its metadata and usage. The metadata includes when the key was created, when it was last used, who created it, when it expires, and the model it maps to. The Metrics area shows requests and tokens for the key across a date range you select. To download a CSV copy of the metrics, click Export.

To view a key's details, follow these steps.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Tools > AI Runtime Control. Click the Virtual keys tab. Click the name of the virtual key.