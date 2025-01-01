  1. Home
Object Storage

Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with Fastly services.

About Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with both Deliver and Compute…

Object Storage quick start
Welcome! This guide helps new Object Storage users like you get started with Fastly Object Storage as quickly as possible. Fastly Object…

Working with Object Storage
When working with Fastly Object Storage, you can use the Fastly control panel to create, view, and delete access keys. An access key is used…

AWS CLI for Fastly Object Storage
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CLI can be configured to use Fastly Object Storage as an S3 backend. Prerequisites Install AWS CLI v…

Using Databend with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with…

Using DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB…

