Bucket lifecycle management for Object Storage

Bucket lifecycle management lets you define rules that automatically expire objects in a Fastly Object Storage bucket after a set number of days, without having to delete them yourself. This is useful for cleaning up data on a schedule, such as rotating log files, removing temporary uploads, or enforcing a retention window for objects you only need for a limited time. This guide covers the elements that make up a lifecycle rule, how Fastly evaluates those rules, the S3-compatible API operations used to configure them, and how to apply and manage lifecycle configuration on your buckets.

Because Fastly Object Storage charges for stored data as long as it remains in a bucket, lifecycle rules give you a way to automate removal so you aren't paying for data you no longer need.

NOTE: Fastly Object Storage bills for a minimum storage duration of 30 days per object. If you configure a rule with an Expiration.Days value shorter than 30 days, the object is removed on schedule but is still billed as though it were stored for the full 30 days. A shorter expiration reduces how long the object remains stored and accessible, but it doesn't reduce your storage costs below the 30-day minimum.

Before you begin

Make sure you review the prerequisites for using Fastly Object Storage.

Lifecycle rule reference

A lifecycle rule supports the following elements:

Element Description Notes ID A unique identifier for the rule, up to 255 characters. Can't start with fst- or fastly- . If omitted, Fastly generates a random UUID, matching Amazon S3 behavior. Status Controls whether a lifecycle rule is active. Must be set to Enabled . Rules set to Disabled aren't supported. Remove a rule you don't want active instead of disabling it. Filter.Prefix Limits the rule to objects whose key starts with the given prefix, up to 1024 bytes. An empty or omitted prefix matches every object in the bucket (see bucket-wide rules). Expiration.Days The number of days after an object's creation at which it expires. The minimum value is 1 .

Unsupported elements

The following elements are part of the S3 lifecycle configuration API but are not supported. Requests that include them are rejected:

Rejected Element Reason Transition , NoncurrentVersionTransition Storage class transitions aren't supported. Expiration.Date Expiration by a fixed calendar date isn't supported. Use Expiration.Days instead. Filter.Tag , Filter.And Tag-based and compound (multi-condition) filters aren't supported. Only a single prefix filter per rule is allowed. Filter.ObjectSizeGreaterThan , Filter.ObjectSizeLessThan Size-based filters aren't supported. NoncurrentVersionExpiration , ExpiredObjectDeleteMarker Object versioning isn't supported by Fastly Object Storage, so version-related lifecycle actions don't apply. AbortIncompleteMultipartUpload Fastly Object Storage automatically cleans up incomplete multipart uploads on a platform-managed schedule. This interval isn't customer-configurable.

NOTE: Fastly Object Storage requires Prefix to be nested inside Filter . The older S3 format, where <Prefix> appears directly under <Rule> , is not supported and returns a MalformedXML error. All AWS SDKs, the AWS CLI, and Boto3 (the AWS SDK for Python) use the supported format by default, so this only affects hand-written requests or older tooling.

Limitations and considerations

Each bucket may have a max of 25 rules.

The minimum Expiration.Days value is 1 day.

value is 1 day. The ID limit is 255 characters and cannot start with fst- or fastly- .

limit is 255 characters and cannot start with or . Filter.Prefix can be up to 1024 bytes.

Rule evaluation

How Fastly evaluates lifecycle rules depends on how many rules match a given object and when the evaluation runs.

Bucket-wide rules

An empty Filter.Prefix ( <Prefix></Prefix> , or a <Filter> with no Prefix element at all) matches every object in the bucket, letting you apply a single expiration rule bucket-wide.

Overlapping rules

If more than one rule matches an object (for example, a bucket-wide rule and a more specific prefix rule both match the same object) the shortest expiration wins.

This holds regardless of which rule's prefix is more specific. For example, given the following two rules, an object at tmp/upload.dat matches both: the bucket-wide rule (empty prefix) and the tmp/ rule. Even though tmp/ is the more specific prefix, it doesn't take precedence. The object expires after 1 day, because the bucket-wide rule's expiration is shorter:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 < LifecycleConfiguration > < Rule > < ID > expire-all-objects </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 1 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > < Rule > < ID > expire-temp-files </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > tmp/ </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 365 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > </ LifecycleConfiguration >

Evaluation timing

Fastly evaluates lifecycle rules once per day, around midnight UTC. Depending on when an object becomes eligible for expiration relative to that evaluation window, it can take up to 48 hours for the object to actually be removed after it becomes eligible.

S3-compatible operations

Fastly Object Storage exposes lifecycle configuration through three S3-compatible API operations:

Operation HTTP method Path Set a lifecycle configuration PUT /{bucket}?lifecycle Retrieve a lifecycle configuration GET /{bucket}?lifecycle Remove a lifecycle configuration DELETE /{bucket}?lifecycle

GET returns the lifecycle configuration set on the bucket. If no rules are configured, it returns a 404 Not Found with a NoSuchLifecycleConfiguration error code. DELETE removes all lifecycle rules configured on the bucket and returns 204 No Content .

PUT requests must include a Content-MD5 header or an x-amz-checksum-* header (using CRC32 , CRC32C , SHA1 , or SHA256 ) for payload integrity. Requests signed with AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4) using a signed payload satisfy this requirement automatically. The AWS CLI and SDKs handle this for you. An example VCL Snippet can be found on the working with Object Storage page.

IMPORTANT: A PUT replaces the entire lifecycle configuration. It doesn't merge with any existing rules. If you want to add a rule to a bucket that already has lifecycle rules configured, GET the current configuration first, add your new rule to it, then PUT the combined result.

Because PUT replaces the full configuration, tools that don't specify an explicit ID for each rule, including some infrastructure-as-code providers like Terraform, will see a new, different ID generated on every apply. To avoid this, always specify an explicit ID for each rule.

Authentication and permissions

Lifecycle operations support both SigV4 and Fastly API token authentication (using the Fastly-Key header).

Managing lifecycle configuration requires an access key with full access to all buckets:

Retrieving a lifecycle configuration requires the read-only-admin access key permission.

access key permission. Setting or removing a lifecycle configuration requires the read-write-admin access key permission.

Access keys with limited access to specific buckets ( read-write-objects , read-only-objects ) can't manage lifecycle configuration.

Managing bucket lifecycle configuration

To manage lifecycle configuration, save a configuration to a JSON file and use the AWS CLI (or any S3-compatible client) to apply it. For example, the following file expires objects under a logs/ prefix after 90 days:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 { "Rules" : [ { "ID" : "expire-old-logs" , "Filter" : { "Prefix" : "logs/" } , "Status" : "Enabled" , "Expiration" : { "Days" : 90 } } ] }

Apply it to a bucket:

$ aws s3api put-bucket-lifecycle-configuration --bucket my-bucket --profile fastly-us-east-1 --lifecycle-configuration file://lifecycle.json

You can also retrieve the configuration set on a bucket:

$ aws s3api get-bucket-lifecycle-configuration --bucket my-bucket --profile fastly-us-east-1

Or remove all lifecycle rules from a bucket entirely:

$ aws s3api delete-bucket-lifecycle --bucket my-bucket --profile fastly-us-east-1

HINT: For additional details on these commands, refer to the AWS CLI documentation.

Example configurations

Expire objects under a logs/ prefix after 90 days:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 < LifecycleConfiguration > < Rule > < ID > expire-old-logs </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > logs/ </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 90 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > </ LifecycleConfiguration >

Apply different retention periods to different prefixes in the same bucket:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 < LifecycleConfiguration > < Rule > < ID > expire-temp-files </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > tmp/ </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 1 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > < Rule > < ID > expire-old-logs </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > logs/ </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 90 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > </ LifecycleConfiguration >

Expire every object in the bucket after one year, regardless of prefix:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 < LifecycleConfiguration > < Rule > < ID > expire-all-objects </ ID > < Filter > < Prefix > </ Prefix > </ Filter > < Status > Enabled </ Status > < Expiration > < Days > 365 </ Days > </ Expiration > </ Rule > </ LifecycleConfiguration >

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