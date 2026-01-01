Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage lets you transfer data from a remote source directly into Fastly Object Storage without first downloading it to the client. When a client sends a Direct Fetch request:
- It sends a
PutObjector
UploadPartrequest with the remote object's URL in the
fastly-object-storage-source-urlheader.
- Fastly Object Storage fetches the data from the provided URL. If the request includes a
Rangeheader, the same range is requested from the source.
- Fastly Object Storage writes the fetched data to the destination object or multipart upload part and returns a standard
PutObjector
UploadPartresponse for the requested operation.
Direct Fetch reduces transfer time and client bandwidth when copying objects from another storage provider or assembling a multipart upload from ranges of an existing object.
Before you begin
Make sure you review the prerequisites for using Fastly Object Storage.
Limitations and considerations
Note the following limitations and considerations when using Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage.
Direct Fetch requests have the following requirements:
- Direct Fetch supports the
PutObjectand
UploadPartoperations.
- The
fastly-object-storage-source-urlheader must be included in the set of signed headers when generating the AWS Sigv4 signature. If the request includes a
Rangeheader, it must be included in the signature as well.
- A single Direct Fetch source response body cannot be greater than 5 GB. Use the multipart upload API to transfer a larger object in parts.
The remote source must meet the following conditions:
- The source URL must be reachable by Fastly Object Storage. For an object that isn't publicly accessible, use a pre-signed URL that grants temporary access to the object.
- For a request without a
Rangeheader, the source must return
HTTP 200 OK. Direct Fetch rejects an unsolicited
HTTP 206 Partial Contentresponse.
- For a ranged request, the source must return either
HTTP 206 Partial Contentwith a valid
Content-Rangeheader or
HTTP 200 OK.
- Multipart ranges are not allowed.
- The source must not require more than one redirect.
Direct Fetch handles transferred data differently than a standard upload:
- The client request must have an empty body and a
Content-Lengthheader with a value of
0. Fastly Object Storage obtains the object data from the source URL.
- Custom metadata headers returned from the source in
x-amz-meta-prefixed headers will not be written to Fastly Object Storage. To include custom metadata, include the
x-amz-meta-prefixed metadata headers on the
PutObjector
CreateMultipartUploadrequest. The same metadata restrictions apply to Direct Fetch requests as on standard
PutObjector
CreateMultipartUploadrequests.
- Object metadata such as
ETagand
Last-Modifiedfor data migrated via Direct Fetch will not match the source
ETagor
Last-Modified.
Using Direct Fetch with
PutObject and
UploadPart
To use Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage, set the
fastly-object-storage-source-url header on a standard
PutObject or
UploadPart request. Set the header to the URL of the object you want Fastly Object Storage to fetch, typically from a non-Fastly storage provider like AWS S3. If the object is in a private bucket, use a pre-signed URL to grant temporary, time-limited access without sharing the source account's credentials.
IMPORTANT: The
fastly-object-storage-source-url header must be included in the set of signed headers when generating the AWS Sigv4 signature. The
Range header must also be signed when requesting a range from the source.
Then, create a
PutObject request to
https://fos-region.object.fastlystorage.app/my-fos-bucket/object-key with an empty body and
Content-Length: 0, where:
fos-region.object.fastlystorage.appis the regional Object Storage endpoint where you want to send the request.
my-fos-bucketis the name of your Object Storage bucket.
object-keyis the name of the destination object in your Object Storage bucket.
To store only part of the source object, add one supported HTTP byte
Range header to the request. The resulting destination object contains only the selected bytes.
Using Direct Fetch with multipart uploads
To transfer an object through multipart upload, first send a standard
CreateMultipartUpload request. For each part, send an
UploadPart request with the upload ID, part number,
fastly-object-storage-source-url header, an empty body, and
Content-Length: 0.
IMPORTANT: The
fastly-object-storage-source-url header must be included in the set of signed headers when generating the AWS Sigv4 signature. The
Range header must also be signed when requesting a range from the source.
You can add a different
Range header to each
UploadPart request to fetch specific sections of the source object.
After all parts have been uploaded, send a standard
CompleteMultipartUpload request with the part numbers and ETags returned by the
UploadPart responses.
Validating a transfer
After a successful Direct Fetch
PutObject request, send a
HeadObject or
GetObject request to the same region, bucket, and object key to confirm that the object exists. For multipart uploads, validate the object after the
CompleteMultipartUpload request succeeds.
Error handling
Direct Fetch reports feature-specific errors through both an XML response body and a
fastly-object-storage-df-error header, which contains a description of the error that occurred. For example, if the source server responds with an unsupported
HTTP 503 Service Unavailable status code, the
fastly-object-storage-df-error header will report
DirectFetchSourceStatus 503 and the response status itself will be
HTTP 400 Invalid Request.