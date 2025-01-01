Using DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB, the fast, portable open-source, in-process analytical database.
Prerequisites
To remotely load files from Fastly Object Storage into DuckDBextension, you must install the
httpfs DuckDBextension by running the
INSTALL SQL command. This only needs to be run once. DuckDB may also try to auto-install the extension.
You will also need to create an Object Storage access key used to authenticate against the S3-compatible API.
Using DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage
To use DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage, first create an
S3 secret in DuckDB, setting the
CREATE SECRET parameters as follows:
KEY_IDand
SECRET: enter the appropriate values generated from the Object Storage access key you created.
URL_STYLE: enter
path.
REGION: enter the Fastly data storage region you want to use (e.g.
eu-central).
ENDPOINT: enter
<region>.object.fastlystorage.appwhere
<region>matches the region value above.
Example:
CREATE SECRET my_secret ( TYPE S3, KEY_ID 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE', SECRET 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY', URL_STYLE 'path', REGION 'us-east', ENDPOINT 'us-east.object.fastlystorage.app' -- see note below);
After setting up the Fastly Object Storage credentials, you can query the data using DuckDB's built-in methods, such as
read_csv or
read_parquet:
SELECT * FROM 's3://⟨fastly_bucket_name⟩/(file).csv';SELECT * FROM read_parquet('s3://⟨fastly_bucket_name⟩/⟨file⟩.parquet');