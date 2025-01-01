  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Security

Access Control Lists

These articles describe how to restrict access to resources by allowing or blocking IP addresses with access control lists (ACLs).

About ACLs
Malicious actors can present themselves in a variety of ways on the internet. Automated tools can scrape information from your website, bots…

Read more »
Manually creating access control lists
Varnish allows you to use access control lists (ACLs) , a feature that enables fast matching of a client's IP address against a list of…

Read more »
Using the IP block list
You can prevent specific IP addresses from accessing your service by adding them to a block list. Enabling this feature creates a condition…

Read more »
Working with ACLs
Access control lists (ACLs) allow you to store a list of permissions that Fastly will use to grant or restrict access to URLs within a…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025