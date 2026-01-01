Using API Discovery

API Discovery provides visibility into incoming application programming interface (API) traffic proxied through Fastly's Edge network. It provides comprehensive API visibility by giving you a centralized view of your entire API ecosystem, showing when APIs are being used, tracking changes over time, and identifying potential security vulnerabilities.

Before you begin

API Discovery is disabled by default. To purchase the product, contact sales@fastly.com. API Discovery requires at least one existing Fastly Edge service with API traffic. Traffic will only be discovered for domains that are actively proxied through Fastly's Edge network, so be sure that the domains hosting your APIs are associated with a Fastly service.

Once API Discovery is enabled and your services properly configured, account users with the appropriate permissions will be able to access the API Discovery details in the Fastly control panel as it begins aggregating traffic automatically. You can view, search, and download aggregated records through the control panel to start gaining insights into your API ecosystem immediately.

About the API Discovery page

The API Discovery page displays a list of APIs and associated attributes observed from the HTTP traffic flowing through a service. Collected API attributes include the domain, the URL path, the HTTP method, the requests per second (RPS) associated with it, and the timestamp of the last time a request matching this particular API's attributes was discovered.

The controls on the API discovery page include:

a Service menu that allows you to select the Fastly service in which to view, search, or download discovered APIs.

menu that allows you to select the Fastly service in which to view, search, or download discovered APIs. a Filter menu and Search field that allows you to limit searches based on domain and HTTP method.

menu and field that allows you to limit searches based on domain and HTTP method. an Export link that allows you to download the discovered API list as a CSV file.

link that allows you to download the discovered API list as a CSV file. a Refresh link that allows you to refresh the list of discovered APIs.

link that allows you to refresh the list of discovered APIs. table view and tree view controls that allow you to switch between flat and hierarchical display of discovered APIs.

Enabling and disabling API Discovery

After API Discovery has been purchased for your account, it can be enabled and disabled in the Fastly control panel by anyone assigned the role of superuser or engineer.

WARNING: Enabling or disabling API Discovery on a service immediately impacts all service versions, including the active one.

Enabling API Discovery on a specific service

To enable API Discovery on a specific service, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Go to Service configuration > Security. Click the API Discovery switch to On to immediately enable API Discovery for this service. Go to Security > API Security > API Discovery to begin monitoring and cataloging API traffic running through your service.

Enabling API Discovery on multiple services at once

To bulk enable API Discovery on more than one service at a time, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Configuration Manager. Click the API Discovery tab. A table listing all services appears. Select the checkbox next to each of the services you want to enable API Discovery for. Click Set status, which appears above the table. The Set API Discovery status window appears. From the Action menu, select Enable. Click Set action. API Discovery is enabled for each service you selected.

HINT: Use the search field to find a specific service. You can use the sort menu to change the order in which services are displayed. The default sort order is alphanumeric by service name. You can also limit the displayed results by clicking Filters and selecting service filtering options from the menus that appear.

Disabling API Discovery on a specific service

To immediately disable API Discovery on a specific service, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Go to Service configuration > Security. Click the API Discovery switch to Off to immediately disable API Discovery for this service.

Saving discovered APIs to Inventory

As you review the APIs discovered by API Discovery, you may want to save important APIs to your inventory for ongoing tracking and documentation. When you save an API to your inventory, you can classify it, add context, and maintain it as part of your organization's API catalog.

To save an API from Discovery to your Inventory:

Navigate to Security > API Security > Discovery in the Fastly control panel. Click the Discovery tab. Review the list of discovered APIs. The most recently discovered APIs appear at the top of the table. Do one of the following to save APIs to inventory: Add a single API to inventory by selecting Add to inventory from the

from the Add multiple APIs to inventory by clicking the checkbox to the left of the discovered APIs and then clicking Add to inventory. The APIs are removed from your list of discovered APIs.

HINT: Check out our guide to managing your API Inventory for details on what you can do with APIs once they've been added to your inventory.

Ignoring and unignoring discovered APIs

As you review the APIs discovered by API Discovery, you may want to ignore some for a variety of reasons (e.g., deprecated APIs that can't be removed for older mobile clients). Regardless of the reason, you can ignore APIs by following these steps:

Navigate to Security > API Security > Discovery in the Fastly control panel. Click the Discovery tab. Review the list of discovered APIs. The most recently discovered APIs appear at the top of the table. Do one of the following to ignore discovered APIs: Ignore a single API by selecting Ignore operation from the

from the Ignore multiple APIs by clicking the checkbox to the left of the discovered APIs and then clicking Ignore from the options that appear above the list of discovered APIs. The APIs are removed from your list of discovered APIs and saved to your inventory.

To unignore a previously ignored API and return it to the list of discovered APIs, follow these steps:

Navigate to Security > API Security > Discovery in the Fastly control panel. Click the Inventory tab. From the Filter menu, select Status and then select Ignored. From the Move to discovery.

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