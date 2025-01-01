Managing inventory tags

Tags help you organize your inventoried APIs by labeling them with categories you define, such as team ownership, functional area, or status. Tags can help you understand your API landscape at a glance by allowing you to filter your inventory to find APIs that need specific attention. This guide covers creating and managing tags across your inventory.

The Tags tab displays a list of tags you've created on each service for organizing your inventory, along with their usage counts. Tags are service-specific and cannot be shared across services. You can edit a tag's name and description as well as delete a tag at any time after you create it. You can also sort the tags by their name or usage.

Creating a tag

To create a tag:

Navigate to Security > API Discovery in the Fastly control panel. Click the Tags tab. Click Create tag. In the Name field, enter a tag name. In the Description field, enter a description of what this tag means and when to use it. Click Create. The new tag appears in the list of API tags for that service.

You can create additional tags at any time as your needs evolve.

HINT: Tag descriptions are visible to anyone viewing the inventory, so write them clearly with enough specificity that anyone reading them can determine the tag's general purpose. When someone sees an unfamiliar tag, they can check its description to understand what it means. You can also see how many APIs are associated with each tag in your tag settings.

Editing tag details

To edit a tag:

Navigate to Security > API Discovery in the Fastly control panel. Click the Tags tab. Find the tag you want to edit in the list that appears. Click the pencil In the Name field, enter a tag name. In the Description field, update the description of what this tag means and when to use it. Click Save. Your changes are saved and reflected in the tag list.

Deleting a tag

To delete a tag: