Bot Management Fastly's Bot Management product allows you to identify bots and decrease unwanted bot activity from Fastly's network edge.

Fastly's Bot Management product allows you to identify bots and decrease unwanted bot activity. You can use Bot Management at Fastly's network edge to implement:

Client fingerprinting to identify client types and detect bots designed for malicious activities

Client challenges to require users to prove that they are human or that a connection is happening via a full-fledged browser

Advanced client-side detections to detect bots that leverage headless browsers

Private Access Tokens to protect access resources on your origin

Before you begin

To purchase Bot Management, you must purchase Fastly's Next-Gen WAF at the Professional or Premier level for deployment on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform. This requires a paid account with a contract for Fastly's services.

You should review this product's limitations before using it.

Client challenges

Client challenges allow you to require users to prove that they are human or that a connection is happening via a full-fledged browser. For each service, you choose whether these challenges are dynamic, interactive, or non-interactive. To learn more about client challenges, refer to Using client challenges.

Advanced client-side detections

Advanced client-side detections allow you to detect bots that leverage headless browsers such as headless Chrome. This feature requires you to modify the HTML code of your website to include a JavaScript snippet. To learn more about advanced client-side detections, refer to Using advanced client-side detections.

Related content