Embedding challenges in pages

Dynamic challenges can be embedded within a page of your web application or served on an interstitial page. Using the embedded presentation method helps ensure the branding and user experience of your web application remains consistent. We recommend choosing this presentation method if you have a React or single-page application.

HINT: Want to add an interactive or non-interactive challenge? Use the interstitial page presentation method.

Prerequisites

Before you add a client challenge, you must enable client challenges on the service where you intend to use them.

Adding embedded challenges

On the page where you want the challenge to appear, complete the following steps:

To the page's <head> , add the following JS: <script src="/_fs-ch-1T1wmsGaOgGaSxcX/challenge.js" defer></script> In the location of the page where you want the challenge to appear, add the following div: <div class="fastly-challenge"></div> (Optional) Use CSS to make all challenge types visible. By default, embedded challenges don't display on the page, unless Fastly detects suspicious activity and chooses an interactive challenge (e.g., CAPTCHA challenge). (Optional) Set up rules to block requests from clients that failed a challenge.

Making all challenge types visible on the page

By default, embedded challenges don't display on the page unless Fastly detects suspicious activity and chooses an interactive challenge (e.g., CAPTCHA challenge). To make all challenge types visible, use the following CSS directives:

fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="started"] fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="processing"] fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="complete"] fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="error"] fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="captcha_prompted"]

Sample CSS

Below is a sample CSS that makes all challenge types visible on the page.

/* Base container styling - Pre-allocate space to prevent layout shift */ .fastly-challenge { content:"Powered by Fastly"; display: inline-flex; align-items: center; min-height: 32px; min-width: 140px; position: relative; contain: layout; } /* Initialize with a placeholder to prevent empty state */ /*.fastly-challenge:empty::before, .fastly-challenge:not([data-challenge-status])::before { content: ""; width: 32px; height: 32px; display: inline-flex; border-radius: 50%; background: #f3f4f6; border: 2px solid #e5e7eb; opacity: 0.5; animation: gentlePulse 2s ease-in-out infinite; }*/ /* Challenge indicator base - Force immediate rendering */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::before { content: ""; width: 32px; height: 32px; display: inline-flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; border-radius: 50%; position: relative; box-shadow: 0 2px 8px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); /* Force immediate paint in Firefox */ transform: translateZ(0) scale(1); will-change: transform, background; /* Ensure transitions work in Firefox */ transition-property: transform, box-shadow, background; transition-duration: 0.3s; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1); } /* Status text label - Ensure Firefox renders this */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::after { content: attr(data-status-text); margin-left: 12px; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 500; letter-spacing: 0.025em; opacity: 0; transform: translateX(-10px) translateZ(0); /* Delay animation to ensure it's visible */ animation: fadeInSlide 0.5s ease forwards; animation-delay: 0.1s; /* Force text rendering in Firefox */ -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale; text-rendering: optimizeLegibility; } /* COMPLETE STATE */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="complete"]::before { background: linear-gradient(135deg, #10b981 0%, #059669 100%); /* Ensure animation plays even on quick transitions */ animation: successPulse 0.8s ease both; animation-fill-mode: both; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="complete"]::after { content: "Verified"; color: #059669; animation-delay: 0.3s; /* Delay text to sync with icon */ } /* Checkmark icon for complete */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="complete"]::before { background-image: linear-gradient(135deg, #10b981 0%, #059669 100%), url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='18' height='18' viewBox='0 0 24 24' fill='none' stroke='white' stroke-width='3' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round'%3E%3Cpolyline points='20 6 9 17 4 12'%3E%3C/polyline%3E%3C/svg%3E"); background-size: 100%, 18px 18px; background-position: center, center; background-repeat: no-repeat, no-repeat; } /* ERROR STATE */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="error"]::before { background: linear-gradient(135deg, #ef4444 0%, #dc2626 100%); animation: errorShake 0.6s ease both; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="error"]::after { content: "Error"; color: #dc2626; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="error"]::before { background-image: linear-gradient(135deg, #ef4444 0%, #dc2626 100%), url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='18' height='18' viewBox='0 0 24 24' fill='none' stroke='white' stroke-width='3' stroke-linecap='round' stroke-linejoin='round'%3E%3Cline x1='18' y1='6' x2='6' y2='18'%3E%3C/line%3E%3Cline x1='6' y1='6' x2='18' y2='18'%3E%3C/line%3E%3C/svg%3E"); background-size: 100%, 18px 18px; background-position: center, center; background-repeat: no-repeat, no-repeat; } /* STARTED STATE */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="started"]::before { background: #ffffff; border: 3px solid #f59e0b; box-shadow: 0 2px 8px rgba(245, 158, 11, 0.3); /* Ensure animation starts immediately */ animation: gentlePulse 2s cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.6, 1) infinite; animation-play-state: running; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="started"]::after { content: "Initializing..."; color: #d97706; } /* PROCESSING STATE - Firefox-safe spinner */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="processing"]::before { background: #ffffff; border: 3px solid #e5e7eb; border-top-color: #3b82f6; border-right-color: #3b82f6; box-shadow: 0 2px 8px rgba(59, 130, 246, 0.3); /* Use Firefox-compatible animation */ animation: spinSimple 1s linear infinite; animation-play-state: running; /* Force animation in Firefox */ -moz-animation: spinSimple 1s linear infinite; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="processing"]::after { content: "Processing..."; color: #2563eb; /* Ensure text shows immediately */ animation: fadeInSlide 0.3s ease forwards, textPulse 1.5s ease infinite; animation-delay: 0s, 0.3s; } /* =================================== FIREFOX-SPECIFIC OVERRIDES =================================== */ @-moz-document url-prefix() { /* Firefox-specific optimizations */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::before { /* Force repaint in Firefox */ backface-visibility: hidden; perspective: 1000px; transform-style: preserve-3d; } /* Ensure processing animation works in Firefox */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="processing"]::before { animation-name: spinSimple !important; animation-duration: 1s !important; animation-timing-function: linear !important; animation-iteration-count: infinite !important; } /* Force text to render immediately in Firefox */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::after { will-change: opacity, transform; } } /* =================================== ANIMATIONS (Firefox-optimized) =================================== */ @keyframes gentlePulse { 0%, 100% { opacity: 1; transform: scale(1) translateZ(0); } 50% { opacity: 0.7; transform: scale(0.95) translateZ(0); } } /* Firefox-compatible simple spin */ @keyframes spinSimple { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg) translateZ(0); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg) translateZ(0); } } /* Firefox prefix for spin animation */ @-moz-keyframes spinSimple { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } } @keyframes fadeInSlide { 0% { opacity: 0; transform: translateX(-10px) translateZ(0); } 100% { opacity: 1; transform: translateX(0) translateZ(0); } } @keyframes successPulse { 0% { transform: scale(0.9) translateZ(0); opacity: 0.8; box-shadow: 0 0 0 0 rgba(16, 185, 129, 0.7); } 50% { transform: scale(1.05) translateZ(0); opacity: 1; box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(16, 185, 129, 0); } 100% { transform: scale(1) translateZ(0); opacity: 1; box-shadow: 0 2px 8px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); } } @keyframes errorShake { 0%, 100% { transform: translateX(0) translateZ(0); } 10%, 30%, 50%, 70%, 90% { transform: translateX(-2px) translateZ(0); } 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% { transform: translateX(2px) translateZ(0); } } @keyframes textPulse { 0%, 100% { opacity: 1; } 50% { opacity: 0.6; } } @keyframes captchaBounce { 0% { transform: scale(0.85) translateZ(0); opacity: 0.8; } 40% { transform: scale(1.1) translateZ(0); opacity: 1; } 100% { transform: scale(1) translateZ(0); opacity: 1; } } /* =================================== HOVER EFFECTS (Optimized) =================================== */ .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="complete"]:hover::before, .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status="error"]:hover::before { transform: scale(1.1) translateZ(0); transition: transform 0.2s ease; } /* =================================== RESPONSIVE ADJUSTMENTS =================================== */ @media (max-width: 480px) { .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::after { font-size: 13px; } .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::before { width: 28px; height: 28px; } } /* =================================== DARK MODE SUPPORT (optional) =================================== */ @media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { .fastly-challenge[data-challenge-status]::before { box-shadow: 0 2px 8px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); } }

