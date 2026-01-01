ContentGuard
These articles describe how to use ContentGuard.
ContentGuard helps you identify and manage requests from bots before they reach your cache layer, allowing you to control bot access to…
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You can use the Bot Management controls to manage bot traffic for a service. The Protection mode setting determines whether Fastly…
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Once you've enabled pre-cache inspection for Bot Management on your service, you can monitor bot activity using the Bot overview dashboard…
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