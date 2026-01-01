About post-cache inspection

When Bot Management is deployed using post-cache inspection, Bot Management works alongside the Next-Gen WAF to analyze cache-miss requests, protecting your origin from bot attacks. This means that Bot Management only inspects traffic going to your origin.

Prerequisites

Before configuring Bot Management and monitoring your bot traffic, you must:

purchase Bot Management and the Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF deployment only).

deploy Bot Management using post-cache inspection on each Fastly service where you intend to use Bot Management.

Quick start

After deploying Bot Management using post-cache inspection, Fastly immediately starts analyzing your traffic for bot activity and logging results. You can then:

monitor and manage your bot traffic

add client challenges

add detection for headless bots

Monitor and manage bot traffic

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards. From the workspaces bar, click the menu From the dashboards menu Bot Management. Monitor the suspected bot activity and bot-related signals detected by the Next-Gen WAF. Create rules to control bot access to your web application. For example, you can add a rule to block suspected bad bots. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click the name of your workspace (site) in the upper left corner of the control panel. From the dashboards menu Bot Management. Monitor the suspected bot activity and bot-related signals detected by the Next-Gen WAF. Create rules to control bot access to your web application. For example, you can add a rule to block suspected bad bots.

Add client challenges

Client challenges are security tasks that verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser. To minimize disruption to your application's user experience, you can configure these challenges to run invisibly in the background using non-interactive methods (e.g., JavaScript proof-of-work) and only present interactive challenges (e.g., CAPTCHA) when suspicious activity is detected. Alternatively, you can choose to serve only non-interactive or interactive challenges.

To add a challenge, complete the following steps:

For quick start instructions on how to add client challenges, check out our Getting started guide.

Add detection for headless bots

By default, Bot Management doesn't detect bots that leverage headless browsers (e.g., headless Chrome). You can optionally extend detection for headless bots by adding the following line within the <head> section of your HTML. This sets up the Advanced client-side detection feature.

< script src = " /_fs-ch-1T1wmsGaOgGaSxcX/assets/script.js " > </ script >

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